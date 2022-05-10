Skip to main content

Insider Reveals: 'USC Is Dishing Out Some Cash'

Sanchez: "It’s the wild, wild west right now."

Lincoln Riley has utilized the NCAA transfer portal tremendously since leaving Oklahoma for Los Angeles. Since his departure from Norman, the 38-year-old has brought in several high-profile players including quarterback Caleb Williams.

Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez commented on Riley's utilization of the transfer portal, emphasizing that the Trojans are now 'on par' with SEC programs.

“You can compete with these SEC schools and now we are on par with them,” Sanchez said on The Herd with Collin Cowherd show. “All these collectives created so that everybody gets a little piece of the action—I don’t know where this ever stops. These bidding wars … It’s the wild, wild west right now. But USC is dishing out some cash and figuring it out.”

Lincoln Riley 

Lincoln Riley 

Riley wrapped up his first spring camp with USC on April 23. His 2022 debut kicks off on September 3 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Rice.

