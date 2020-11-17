Markese Is Stepp'ing Up

If you watched the USC vs. Arizona game on Saturday you may have noticed Markese Stepp playing with a little more confidence. After suffering a season ending ankle injury in 2019 and a mid-foot sprain in 2020 fall camp, Stepp is finally start to feel physically better.

Leading up to the season opener against Arizona State, Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discussed Stepp's physical progression noting that he was getting more confident as the days went on. Stepp came off of the Trojans' injury reserve list as an available option for USC's run game against the Sun Devils, but fans noticed some rust.

Overall Stepp seemed less explosive than usual, he contributed to the fumble fiasco forcing a fumble in the 4th quarter on 4th and 1 at ASU 31.

However, on Saturday, Stepp looked confident, strong and explosive. He scored a touchdown right out of the gate in the first quarter 3rd & Goal (12:44) rushing through Arizona's defenders with power.

Stepp finished the game as the leading rusher for USC with 12 carries, 84 gains including two for loss, and one touchdown.

On Tuesday he told the media, "The preparation that we put in before the season just going out there...[running] around, catching routes, routes on air that’s helped a lot, going in there every day to rehab, working to try and get better has helped me with my confidence getting back to playing fast and playing the way I know how to play." (Stepp)

When Stepp is playing at his best, he can be a great asset for the Trojans offense. Weighing in a 235 LBS, the powerful running back can be tough to tackle by most defensive opponents. As USC prepares to go against a tough Utah defense, implementing a run game will be vital to take some pressure off of QB Kedon Slovis and to overpower Utah's defenders.

