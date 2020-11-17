AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Markese Is Stepp'ing Up

Claudette Montana Pattison

If you watched the USC vs. Arizona game on Saturday you may have noticed Markese Stepp playing with a little more confidence. After suffering a season ending ankle injury in 2019 and a mid-foot sprain in 2020 fall camp, Stepp is finally start to feel physically better.

[READ: 10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes or Colorado Buffaloes?]

Leading up to the season opener against Arizona State, Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discussed Stepp's physical progression noting that he was getting more confident as the days went on. Stepp came off of the Trojans' injury reserve list as an available option for USC's run game against the Sun Devils, but fans noticed some rust. 

Overall Stepp seemed less explosive than usual, he contributed to the fumble fiasco forcing a fumble in the 4th quarter on 4th and 1 at ASU 31.  

However, on Saturday, Stepp looked confident, strong and explosive. He scored a touchdown right out of the gate in the first quarter 3rd & Goal (12:44) rushing through Arizona's defenders with power. 

Stepp finished the game as the leading rusher for USC with 12 carries, 84 gains including two for loss, and one touchdown. 

On Tuesday he told the media, "The preparation that we put in before the season just going out there...[running] around, catching routes, routes on air that’s helped a lot, going in there every day to rehab, working to try and get better has helped me with my confidence getting back to playing fast and playing the way I know how to play." (Stepp)

When Stepp is playing at his best, he can be a great asset for the Trojans offense. Weighing in a 235 LBS, the powerful running back can be tough to tackle by most defensive opponents. As USC prepares to go against a tough Utah defense, implementing a run game will be vital to take some pressure off of QB Kedon Slovis and to overpower Utah's defenders. 

[READ: USC Trojans In The NFL Week 10 Recap]

[READ: Can USC Break Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham's Unbeaten Opener Streak?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

A look into where USC stacks up statically in the Pac-12.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Blocksaremental

Can USC break Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's unbeaten opener streak?

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is unbeaten in home openers.

BriAmaranthus

USC Trojans in the NFL Week 10 Recap

Check SI All Trojans weekly to read how former Trojans are performing in the NFL.

AustinGrad

2021 Cornerback Decommits From USC for Notre Dame

Philip Riley Jr. decommitted from USC

Claudette Montana Pattison

AP Polls Keep USC at No. 20 (Week 11)

USC holds the No. 20 spot in the AP Polls after victory over Arizona.

Kim Becker

by

Parcel Man

Four Pac-12 Teams Grace SI All American Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings List

SI All American has assembled the Top 25 recruiting class rankings for the month of November.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Washington State Game Details Announced

USC is slated to take on the Cougs' week five of Pac-12 football.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes or Colorado Buffaloes?

Will Utah's COVID-19 outbreak change USC's schedule?

BriAmaranthus

USC Injury Update: Another Trojan Diagnosed With Compartment Syndrome

Here is an injury update following the Arizona vs. USC game.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Drake Jackson Voted Trojan Of The Game

Sophomore LB Drake Jackson was voted Trojan of the Game following USC's victory over Arizona.

Claudette Montana Pattison