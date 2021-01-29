LOOK: Marlon Tuipulotu Goes Beast Mode At Senior Bowl

The redshirt junior is starting to impress NFL Draft analysts all around the country.

USC's Marlon Tuipulotu has balled out at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. The 305-pound defensive lineman traveled down to Mobile, Alabama this week in hopes of elevating his NFL Draft stock, and he showed up big time.

Tuipulotu has looked explosive, powerful and quick in Alabama. His stellar on-field performances have gain recognition and attention from several media personalities, fans and sports analysts.

Luke Patterson, NFL Draft Analyst and Staff Writer for Mile High Huddle covering the Denver Broncos was in attendance at the 2021 Senior Bowl. He provided AllTrojans with an honest review of Tuipulotu's game thus far citing, "Marlon Tuipulotu confirmed that he can play in the NFL during the 3 days of practice at the Reese’s 2021 Senior Bowl. During position drills and one-on-ones, he consistently utilized leverage, and a strong pass rush.

I really liked his push-pull move which allows him to shed blocks and slide down the line of scrimmage. For a large man he moves surprisingly well laterally, and has a quick punch. Impressed scouts with his ability to be coached and work. Primarily a run stuffer with the potential to improve interior pass rush moves. Early to project his draft selection, but he’s undoubtedly a premier draft pick for DL."

The Oregon natives stat sheet includes 104 total tackles, and 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career. This season during the Trojans six game stint, the redshirt junior had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

