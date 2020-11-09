AllTrojans
Marlon Tuipulotu Named Pac12 Football Player Of The Week

Claudette Montana Pattison

Per the Pac12, 

"The Pac-12 today announced its 2020 football season's first weekly honors​. New this season, the Pac-12 is deepening its relationship with Official Communications Partner, Nextiva. Starting this week, ​all weekly Pac-12 football awards will be presented by the cloud communications company. At the conclusion of the season, Nextiva will also present Pac-12 annual performance awards, including Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year."

Gracing the Pac12 player of the week honors in week 1 from USC's roster is Marlon Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu is a redshirt junior and a defensive tackle for the Trojans. In the season opener against Arizona State Tuipulotu had eight tackles with two for loss and one sack against ASU QB Jayden Daniels. 

Clay Helton glorified Tuipulotu's performance on a zoom call with the media Sunday evening. He said, 

"Defensively it was Marlon Tuipulotu, [he] was just a rockstar all day and made huge plays obviously [he] made a huge play, making a tackle on Darby that ended up having him unfortunately go out of the game. And then [he] makes 8 tackles on the day, two tackles for loss, a key get down of Jayden Daniels on the stop to get us the ball back on 3rd down. I was really proud of him on the day.

WATCH: Clay Helton Give an Injury Report Following ASU Game

The veteran playmaker showed a strong 2020 debut against a tough Arizona State offense. USC will travel to Tucson this week to play Arizona on Saturday November 14th, and Tuipulotu looks to be a returning (DL) starter for week two. 

