Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named this year's Heisman Trophy recipient, during a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night.

Young, started off the 2021 season with high expectations, replacing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, following his NFL departure. Young, only a sophomore, led the Crimson Tide to a No. 1 CFB Playoff seed, and 12-1 overall record. This season he has thrown for 4,322 yards, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Young is a Southern California native, and graduate from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He originally committed to USC, but later flipped his pledge to Alabama in 2019.

Former USC quarterback, Mater Dei alum, and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart took to social media to congratulate Young on his accomplishment, following the Heisman ceremony.

Alabama became the sixth school to win the Heisman Trophy award in back-to-back seasons; as wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the award last year. Young becomes the third Mater Dei player to win the coveted award, following Leinart and John Huarte.

