Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory
    Publish date:

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    Leinart: 'Welcome to the most exclusive club in sports!'
    Author:

    Leinart: 'Welcome to the most exclusive club in sports!'

    Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named this year's Heisman Trophy recipient,  during a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night.

    Young, started off the 2021 season with high expectations, replacing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, following his NFL departure. Young, only a sophomore, led the Crimson Tide to a No. 1 CFB Playoff seed, and 12-1 overall record. This season he has thrown for 4,322 yards, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. 

    USATSI_17339719

    Young is a Southern California native, and graduate from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He originally committed to USC, but later flipped his pledge to Alabama in 2019.

    Recommended Articles

    Former USC quarterback, Mater Dei alum, and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart took to social media to congratulate Young on his accomplishment, following the Heisman ceremony. 

    Alabama became the sixth school to win the Heisman Trophy award in back-to-back seasons; as wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the award last year. Young becomes the third Mater Dei player to win the coveted award, following Leinart and John Huarte.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17339727
    Football

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16548221
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064305
    Football

    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13294521
    Football

    Two USC Offensive Lineman Expected To Return For 2022

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_16830571
    Football

    USC Offensive Lineman Liam Jimmons Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 10, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 4.44.21 PM
    Football

    USC WR KD Nixon Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 9, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.01.57 AM
    Football

    Insider Reveals Oregon Ducks Interested In Pac-12 Coach

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_16781178
    Football

    Drake London Declares For 2022 NFL Draft, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 9, 2021