NFL DT Reacts to Alijah Vera-Tucker Declaring for NFL Draft

Bittersweet news broke yesterday for USC, as offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker declared for the NFL Draft on Monday. The left tackle will not return for his final two years of eligibility with the USC Trojans.

This news shouldn't come as a surprise as Vera-Tucker opted out of the 2020 season when the Pac-12 pushed college football to the spring. However, his return proved to be the right choice as the NFL prospect raised his draft stock helping guide USC to a 5-1 season and to the Pac-12 championship.

Vera-Tucker displayed his versatility this season moving over to the left tackle position to replace first round draft pick Austin Jackson. The redshirt junior was moved from left guard to tackle despite no spring ball and limited practice time, yet thrived in the new position.

While Vera-Tucker’s departure is a huge loss for the Trojans he is projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Understanding what is at stake for the offensive lineman, has garnered support from Vera-Tucker's coaches and mentors across the board. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the redshirt junior on taking the leap into the next chapter of his football career.

USC Tight End Coach, John David Baker, sent his congratulations to Vera-Tucker through a tweet on Monday afternoon that read "RESPECT for the baller from Nor Cal! Go be great @ALIJAHVT".

Fellow Northern California native and Cincinnati Bengals' Kahlil McKenzie, Jr. also congratulated Vera-Tucker on Twitter, calling him his 'lil bro'.

USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Player Development, Gavin Morris, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the current left tackle via Twitter.

Vera-Tucker's offensive line coach, Viane Talamaivao, sent his well wishes to the young lineman on Twitter as well.

Although we have yet to hear from Head Coach Clay Helton on the news of Alijah Vera-Tucker opting out, it is clear that Vera-Tucker has a lot of support from his teammates and coaches at USC.

