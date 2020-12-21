Media Reacts To CFB Playoff Selections

The sports media world sounds off on the CFB Playoff rankings which were announced on Sunday afternoon.

The College Football Playoff Top 25 selections were announced by the committee on Sunday and it caused a storm on social media.

We all knew this year was going to be different when the season originally started, and week to week we held our breath just hoping teams would be able to play. We were lucky enough to have a season in 2020, but that doesn't mean there isn't some skepticism over the college football playoff rankings.

The top four teams to make the playoffs are:

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Ohio State (6-0)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

Arguably, the biggest issue of this selection is the fact Notre Dame lost by 24 points to Clemson in the ACC Championship game yet still clinched the No. 4 spot over teams like Cincinnati who went 9-0 on the season and won the AAC title.

But then you look at Notre Dame's resume, it can be argued that they had a harder schedule than a majority of the AAC teams. Thus, they may deserve to be in the playoffs over those who went undefeated in weaker conferences.

It is hard to nail down a black and white picture of who should play in which bowl game this year since teams played a varied number of games. But this makes people wonder if the four team playoff structure is even still relevant.

Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer is starting to believe that it is not:

"There are two things important to elite players: NFL and college football playoffs. If that doesn't happen, they're not gonna play in bowl games" Meyer said on FOX on Saturday "I say expand the playoff, I can't believe that came out of my mouth...."

FOX CFB analyst, Joel Klatt, preached some of the same on Twitter on Sunday:

"In the past things like Conference Championships, Division Championships, NY bowl games all were enticing objectives for players and programs...That is no longer the case...Expansion to 16 will keep more teams and programs relevant across the country." (Klatt)

The one thing we can all agree on is that we want these young athletes to have the opportunities they deserve, in the fairest way possible. Grateful for the work these kids, coaches, and staff put in day in and day out is an understatement. In the words of ESPN analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, "Thank you ALL for your sacrifices & efforts."

