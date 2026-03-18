USC Fans Won't Love This NFL Draft Prediction For Makai Lemon

Despite the talent and on-field production screaming that he is the top receiver in the 2026 NFL draft class, USC's Makai Lemon still finds himself all over draft boards, mostly outside of the top-10. One of those, is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's board where he has the Trojans star receiver sliding to the No.24 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns.

Now this says alot more about the volatility of the draft than it does about Lemon's talent, but ironically this slide could put him in a win-win situatuon. For a Browns team desperate for more offensive firepower, Lemon would have the chance to be a potential No.1 receiver out the gate. But more importantly, the Browns get a reliable pass catcher to pair with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who enters next season as the starter after a strong end to his rookie campaign.

Lemon Brings Instant Impact to the Browns

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s 2025 passing attack wasn’t just inconsistent, it was one of the league’s worst. The Browns finished with just 2,808 passing yards, and their top three receivers in Jerry Jeudy (602), Isaiah Bond (338), and Cedric Tillman (270), combined for only 1,212 yards. That lack of production explains why Cleveland has done extensive homework on Lemon, including using one of its top-30 pre-draft visits on the USC standout.

Lemon is widely viewed as a consensus top-three receiver in the 2026 class alongside Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson. His resume backs it up: a Biletnikoff Award winner, unanimous All-American, and one of the most consistent playmakers in college football.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Lemon recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 14.6 yards per catch. He also ranked among the nation’s best in explosive plays, tallying 43 receptions of 10-plus yards, tied for sixth nationally. In other words, Lemon is coming off the kind of single season production that could quickly annoint him as the top receiver on a team that needs to shake things up drastically in the passing game.

In that same mock draft, Kiper also projects Cleveland to use the 6th overall pick to draft Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Monroe Freeling. The Browns would be rounding out their offense with a star lineman to help protect Sanders, who was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league last season.

Although this comes at the expense of potentially missing on all three of Lemon, Tate and Tyson, if the board falls as Kiper projects, Lemon goes from surefire top pick with high expectations to underrated draft steal with a point to prove.

A Perfect Fit for Shedeur Sanders’ Development

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shadeur Sanders (12) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bigger picture centers on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After a rocky rookie season where he was shuffled in and out as the starter alongside veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and fellow rookie, former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel, it seems like Cleveland is finally handing Sanders the keys to the organization. But with that, they now are need in of some stability, especially after hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be their next head coach.

Lemon gives Browns a Day 1 starter who can be a reliable route runner and playmaker for a young quarterback learning a new offense. Although he may be a bit undersized, his hard-nosed nature and comparisons to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown project the kind of upside that make him a potential early favorite for Sanders in tough spots like third downs and in the red zone just like how USC's Jayden Maiava relied on him in a pinch all season long.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Former NFL player and analyst Emmanuel Acho emphasized how transformative that addition could be for Cleveland’s offense during a recent appearance on the Speakeasy podcast.

“Im thinking if the Browns can get Makai Lemon and help fill out that offense, that's exactly what Shedeur Sanders needs,” Acho said. “If you can go in next season with Makai Lemon to pick 24, Harold Fannin Jr. is your tight end, Jerry Jeudy, your number two. You restacked four of the five offensive lineman from left guard all the way to right tackle. Draft the left tackle with the number six overall pick and then you have Quishon Judkins at running back. It's about as good as it can get. Like that is an A+ off-season for Todd Monkin. That is an A+ off-season for Sheduer Sanders.”

If Lemon truly falls into the 20s, Cleveland won't just be filling a need. They'll be capitalizing on a market inefficiency. It may not be the spot in the draft that Lemon is expecting to hear his name called, but it could be the perfect situation to set himself up for a breakout rookie season.

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