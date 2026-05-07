Harsh Truth About USC’s Offseason Puts More Pressure on Lincoln Riley

Although the USC Trojans dominated headlines with their nation-leading 2026 recruiting class, USC's offseason comes with an uncomfortable reality. As the new wave of young talent joins the roster, significant changes across both personnel and the coaching staff create major questions around what this team will be next season.

The unfortunate truth for coach Lincoln Riley is that all these changes do not sway the expectations, as he still seeks his first College Football Playoff appearance as the leader of the Trojans. So, in spite of seeing some of his top producers leave for the NFL Draft and moves all across the coaching staff, he must find a way to make it all work. And he will be forced to do it quickly.

USC Lost Star Receivers a Year Too Early

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

USC’s biggest hit came at wide receiver, where the offense lost its identity overnight. Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon and red-zone weapon Ja’Kobi Lane both declared for the NFL Draft, leaving behind a massive production gap. More importantly, both star receivers have at least one more year of eligibility.

Lemon was coming off a dominant season that established him as one of the nation’s top pass-catchers, while Lane’s size and touchdown production made him a matchup problem even in an injury-affected year. That’s not easily replaced.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Trojans will turn to sophomore receiver Tanook Hines and a highly touted recruiting class, including four-star freshmen Trent Mosley, Ethan Foster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The talent is real, but it’s unproven. There’s a difference between projecting upside and relying on it, especially in a Big Ten schedule that won’t offer many soft landings.

Riley has built his reputation on developing wide receivers, and there’s reason to believe this group will grow into its role. But expecting immediate, seamless production from multiple young players is a gamble, and one USC didn’t have to take if even one veteran returned.

Two Steps Back to Move Forward on Defense

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The defensive side mirrors the same issue, just with more moving parts. USC didn’t just lose players; it lost continuity. Coordinator D’Anton Lynn departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and defensive line coach Eric Henderson returned to the NFL. On the field, the Trojans lost contributors like Devan Thompkins and veteran leader Kamari Ramsey. That’s experience, production and leadership, all gone at once.

Now, enter a full reset under new coordinator Gary Patterson. USC is betting that Patterson’s system, paired with elite recruits like Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield, will accelerate the defense’s growth. But again, this is projection. Even with last season’s improvement into the top 60 nationally, the Trojans are essentially rebuilding the unit’s identity from scratch. That’s a risky play for a team with playoff expectations.

Portal Departures Raise Bigger Questions

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If roster turnover is expected, some exits still stand out and not in a good way. Tight end Walker Lyons and quarterback Husan Longstreet were both blue-chip recruits who could have been part of USC’s future core. Instead, they left. Longstreet’s move to LSU and Lyons’ transfer to BYU don’t just thin depth, they raise questions about long-term buy-in.

These are two players who could've been a part of this youth movement at USC and instead elected to go to other situations that may not be as flattering. Longstreet was likely to be second on the depth chart behind Jayden Maiava again, but would have a runway to be the de facto starter going into his junior year.

Instead, he chose the Tigers, where they had already signed former Arizona State quarterback Will Leavitt out of the transfer portal. This makes him a backup in an unfamiliar situation as opposed to being a backup for a program he's grown up in.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lyons joins a BYU team where quarterback Bear Bachmeier took more sacks (16) than he threw touchdowns (15). So, although he may have a stronger path to starting compared to USC, this Cougars team does not necessarily have the most prolific offense.

The choices almost feel more like indictments of USC than better situations for the two transfers. For a program building real momentum as a top recruiter on the West Coast, these felt like unnecessary and costly losses in the portal.

USC still has the talent to compete at a high level in 2026. But the path has become narrower when combining their major changes with a significantly harder conference schedule than last season. The Trojans are betting on development and quick adaptation. And for USC to be in the mix for a playoff spot, that is a bet Riley has to win.

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