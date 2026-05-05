What to Expect From USC Transfer Terrell Anderson in Loaded Receiver Room
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The USC Trojans enter 2026 with a heavily-hyped freshman class of wide receivers reloading the unit. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Luc Weaver and Trent Mosley spearhead the new crop of four-star receivers joining USC.
Except none of those four are guaranteed to lead the unit in receptions, yards or touchdowns. Prized transfer Terrell Anderson enters the picture here too.
What Terrell Anderson Brings to USC
Anderson once was a four-star signing for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. He now arrives at USC as a four-star transfer portal addition and the nation's No. 39 overall portal talent per 247Sports.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will already love the size and speed collaboration Anderson brings to the field. Except Riley adds a versatile, experienced target here. Anderson earned the third-most snap counts among the wide receiver room in Raleigh last season with 460.
NC State allowed him to operate out of the slot but also the perimeter. He brings some textbook receiver moves over to Downtown LA, including this double-move he hit Notre Dame with during the regular season.
It's not the first time Anderson executed that double move, doing a similar one against Florida State. Riley and the Trojans offense gain a red zone option in the process too. The 6-foot-2 wideout shows high concentration for the inside-the-20 plays.
Anderson brings a strong catch radius but also elusiveness after the catch, and Riley presents a deep history of adding those type of wideouts regardless if he was coaching USC or at Oklahoma. He brings the rapid fire feet to set up defensive backs before blowing past them.
Anderson torched opposing defenses with hitting an average of 16.1 yards per catch in his final season with NC State. He performed his biggest damage against ACC champion Duke; shredding the Blue Devils with six catches, 166 yards and two touchdowns despite taking the 45-33 loss.
He even averaged more than 19 yards a catch against the Fighting Irish despite only settling for three receptions in that 36-7 loss.
Will Anderson Immediately rise as USC's Leading Wideout?
Anderson misses out on teaming with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, as both Trojan stars landed inside the top 100 of the April NFL Draft.
Yet Anderson benefits too with the pair off to the league.
He comes in as one of the elder statesmen in this 2026 wide receiver room for USC. Anderson played in his share of big contests back east. No doubt the younger, incoming freshmen will look at his example when it comes to releases, fundamentally sound catches and out-smarting cornerbacks.
Anderson's arrival alleviates pressure off the said freshman and Riley. Both parties have a seasoned veteran to lean into post Lemon and Lane.
But multiple freshmen can take pressure off Anderson too. Feaster and Mosley are built to blow the top off defenses. Dixon-Wyatt can separate from defensive backs at all three levels of the defense. Weaver is the power target who can break off from tackles and emerge as a possession target. This freshman class and Anderson comprise an early threat for one of the top Big Ten wide receiving units in 2026.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna