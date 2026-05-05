What to Expect From USC Transfer Terrell Anderson in Loaded Receiver Room

The USC Trojans enter 2026 with a heavily-hyped freshman class of wide receivers reloading the unit. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Luc Weaver and Trent Mosley spearhead the new crop of four-star receivers joining USC.

Except none of those four are guaranteed to lead the unit in receptions, yards or touchdowns. Prized transfer Terrell Anderson enters the picture here too.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

What Terrell Anderson Brings to USC

Anderson once was a four-star signing for the North Carolina State Wolfpack. He now arrives at USC as a four-star transfer portal addition and the nation's No. 39 overall portal talent per 247Sports.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will already love the size and speed collaboration Anderson brings to the field. Except Riley adds a versatile, experienced target here. Anderson earned the third-most snap counts among the wide receiver room in Raleigh last season with 460.

NC State allowed him to operate out of the slot but also the perimeter. He brings some textbook receiver moves over to Downtown LA, including this double-move he hit Notre Dame with during the regular season.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

#USC transfer receiver Terrell Anderson



Textbook double move (out and up). Anderson can stretch the field vertically.



The Trojans needed a veteran receiver with Power 4 experience and they got one. pic.twitter.com/03I8xGx4dI — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 5, 2026

It's not the first time Anderson executed that double move, doing a similar one against Florida State. Riley and the Trojans offense gain a red zone option in the process too. The 6-foot-2 wideout shows high concentration for the inside-the-20 plays.

CJ Bailey finds Terrell Anderson for his 2nd TD of the day, and the Wolfpack regain the lead! @PackFootball | @PackAthletics | #1Pack1Goalpic.twitter.com/DFE7PARxAm — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 20, 2025

Anderson brings a strong catch radius but also elusiveness after the catch, and Riley presents a deep history of adding those type of wideouts regardless if he was coaching USC or at Oklahoma. He brings the rapid fire feet to set up defensive backs before blowing past them.

Anderson torched opposing defenses with hitting an average of 16.1 yards per catch in his final season with NC State. He performed his biggest damage against ACC champion Duke; shredding the Blue Devils with six catches, 166 yards and two touchdowns despite taking the 45-33 loss.

He even averaged more than 19 yards a catch against the Fighting Irish despite only settling for three receptions in that 36-7 loss.

Will Anderson Immediately rise as USC's Leading Wideout?

Anderson misses out on teaming with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, as both Trojan stars landed inside the top 100 of the April NFL Draft.

Yet Anderson benefits too with the pair off to the league.

He comes in as one of the elder statesmen in this 2026 wide receiver room for USC. Anderson played in his share of big contests back east. No doubt the younger, incoming freshmen will look at his example when it comes to releases, fundamentally sound catches and out-smarting cornerbacks.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson's arrival alleviates pressure off the said freshman and Riley. Both parties have a seasoned veteran to lean into post Lemon and Lane.

But multiple freshmen can take pressure off Anderson too. Feaster and Mosley are built to blow the top off defenses. Dixon-Wyatt can separate from defensive backs at all three levels of the defense. Weaver is the power target who can break off from tackles and emerge as a possession target. This freshman class and Anderson comprise an early threat for one of the top Big Ten wide receiving units in 2026.

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