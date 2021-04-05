NFL Draft: Raiders Could Use USC OL Prospect

Raiders GM Mike Mayock was in attendance at USC's pro-day on March 24. Perhaps he was scouting the USC prospect.

The clock is ticking, as the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft is less than one month away.

There has been some buzz recently surrounding Alijah Vera-Tucker and the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, nothing is set in stone until Roger Goodell opens the draft on April 29, but that hasn't stopped NFL analysts from evaluating which teams would be the best fit for this USC prospect.

A recent mock draft by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, paired Vera-Tucker to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the draft. Here are his thoughts on the potential match:

“The Raiders could use a tackle on the right side after trading away Trent Brown. This isn’t normally Vegas’ way of thinking, but it’s hard to pass up Vera-Tucker if he falls to the middle of the first round. Carr has protection on both sides of the line.”

Alijah Vera-Tucker stunned NFL scouts during USC's pro day. He finished with the following official numbers, 40 yard dash: 5.10, 3 - cone drill: 7.65, vertical: 32", broad jump: 8'10, bench reps: 36, and shuttle: 4.61.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, was one of multiple GM's in attendance at the Trojans pro-day on March 24. Perhaps Vera-Tucker caught the eye of Mayock during his workout.

One team that AllTrojans confirms has had contact with Alijah Vera-Tucker is the San Francisco 49ers.

During a media press conference, the USC offensive lineman was asked if he has been in contact with San Francisco, and he responded, "yes I have."

Vera-Tucker went on to describe how he would fit into Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"I feel like I am a really athletic offensive lineman, Graham Harrell's offense prepared me for that type of offense as well. He likes to run a whole lot of outside zone stuff like that. Always climbing to the second level, so I feel like I am definitely prepared for that style of offense."

The path to the draft continues, and the countdown is on. Only 24-days left until USC fans finally get to see where Vera-Tucker will be playing on Sundays.

-----

-----

Promo image courtesy of Alex Verdugo/USC Football