NFL Draft: Three Best Landing Spots For USC's Drake London

USC star WR Drake London is expected to be a first-round pick, but which teams will he fit in with the best?

USC's superstar wide receiver Drake London has been discussed as a consensus first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with many teams showing significant interest in him.

While we wait to hear his name called during the first day of the draft, here's a look at three of the best potential landing spots for Drake London.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles hold two first-round selections this year, as they are slotted in at picks No. 15 and 18, which is right around the time that London may be selected. Although they took WR DeVonta Smith out of Alabama last year, Philly still needs A LOT of help at the skill positions.



With news that Philadelphia is shopping former first round pick, WR Jalen Reagor, this would be the perfect opportunity for the Eagles to snag a new playmaker that would give QB Jalen Hurts an immediate upgrade in the receiving corps.

The 6-foot-5, 219 pound London would instantly make the Eagles' offense much scarier. London's size, jumping ability and speed would make him the perfect fit alongside Smith. Look for Philly to be in the mix for the USC standout.

#2 Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons need a lot of help on offense. If the season started today, either Olamide Zaccheaus or Auden Tate is the Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver. That tells you all you need to know about the state of the WR depth chart in Atlanta.

Atlanta holds pick No. 8, which gives them the option to virtually pick any receiver they'd like, as the teams ahead of them likely won't explore that position outside the New York Jets. And Drake London seems to be a popular pick by analysts to be the first WR off the board on Thursday night.

Pairing up Drake London with second-year tight end Kyle Pitts would make for a deadly, tall and versatile duo for new QB Marcus Mariota to throw the ball to in Atlanta.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs or Green Bay Packers:

The last two teams that USC WR Drake London would fit in perfectly with are the Chiefs and the Packers. After all, London would have future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks throwing him the ball in Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers if he ended up in either location.

Both teams traded away their No. 1 receivers this offseason, as Kansas City shipped Tyreek Hill to Miami, while Green Bay dealt Davante Adams to Las Vegas. This leaves two super bowl contenders without their all-pro receivers.



Due to the trades, the Chiefs (No. 29 & 30) and Packers (No. 22 & 28) both hold two first round picks tonight. While London probably won't fall that far, both squads have the draft capital to possibly trade up for the talented Trojan, as these two teams desperately need a playmaker at the receiver position.

While these are some of the potential best landing spots for Drake, other squads have also contacted London, including the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Nonetheless, Drake London will be an amazing pickup for whatever team he calls his new home.