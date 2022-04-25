Report Reveals Which NFL Teams Drake London Visited Ahead Of Draft

USC wide receiver Drake London is widely considered as a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

London is likely to become a first round pick, and has garnered interest from multiple teams around the league. DraftKings Nation reports that London had private visits with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Washington Commanders ahead of the draft.

The Jets are in a great position with two first round picks this year [No. 4 & No. 5]. While the Washington Commanders are slated to pick at No. 11 overall, and Dallas at No. 24.

London spent three seasons at USC, and recorded 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He suffered a season ending ankle injury in October, and has been working towards a full recovery ever since.

NFL Draft Bible's Evaluates USC WR Drake London:

"It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability.

He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns.

The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep.

As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes. When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact.

In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special. He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders.

Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open."

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas Nevada.

