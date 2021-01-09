Recent NFL Mock Draft Sends Alijah Vera-Tucker To Chicago
Another day, another draft mock up. CBS Sports has released a recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft and all eyes pin USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Chicago Bears.
The mock draft has Vera-Tucker going in the first round as the No.20 overall pick.
- CBS 2021 NFL MOCK DRAFT FIRST ROUND PICKS -
Round 1 - Pick 1
QB - Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
Jacksonville, Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 2
QB - Zach Wilson - BYU
New York, Jets
Round 1 - Pick 3
QB - Justin Fields - Ohio State
Carolina, Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
QB - Trey Lance - NDSU
Detroit, Lions
Round 1 - Pick 5
OL - Penei Sewell - Oregon
Cincinnati, Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 6
WR - Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
Philadelphia, Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 7
DL - Kwity Paye - Michigan
Atlanta, Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
LB - Micah Parsons - Penn State
Miami, Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 9
CB - Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
Denver, Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 10
TE - Kyle Pitts - Florida
Dallas, Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 11
WR - Devonta Smith - Alabama
N.Y., Giants
Round 1 - Pick 12
CB - Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
San Francisco, 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
OL - Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
L.A., Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 14
EDGE - Gregory Rousseau - Miami, FL
Minnesota, Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 15
WR - Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
New England, Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 16
CB - Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
Arizona, Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 17
LB - Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
Las Vegas, Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 18
OL - Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
Miami, Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 19
CB - Derion Kendrick - Clemson
Washington Football Team
Round 1 - Pick 20
OL - Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
Chicago, Bears
Round 1 - Pick 21
LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
Jacksonville, Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 22
LB - Joseph Ossai - Texas
Indianapolis, Colts
Round 1 - Pick 23
DL - Jaelan Phillips - Miami, FL
Cleveland, Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
EDGE - Jayson Oweh - Penn State
Tennessee, Titans
Round 1 - Pick 25
RB - Travis Etienne - Clemson
Tampa Bay, Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 26
OL - Wyatt Davis - Ohio State
Baltimore, Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 27
WR - Chris Olave - Ohio State
N.Y., Jets
Round 1 - Pick 28
OL - Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
Pittsburgh, Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 29
WR - Kadarius Toney - Florida
New Orleans, Saints
Round 1 - Pick 30
LB - Zaven Collins - Tulsa
Buffalo, Bills
Round 1 - Pick 31
LB - Nick Bolton - Missouri
Green Bay, Packers
Round 1 - Pick 32
OL - Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma
Kansas City, Chiefs
Since declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Alijah Vera-Tucker has signed with EXOS Sports NFL Combine Program.
The pairing was announced earlier this week.
Vera-Tucker announced his draft news on Monday, December 28th to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. The California native helped lead the Trojans to the 2020 Pac-12 Championship and an overall record of 5-1. Vera-Tucker brings flexibility to the table which will undoubtedly help his draft stock, as he can play both tackle and guard. This season the NFL prospect took a shot at the left tackle position and covered Kedon Slovis' blind slide.
Although he is expected to return to the guard position in the big leagues, his experience on the left side was invaluable.
CBS writes, "Chicago adds Alijah Vera-Tucker to an unsteady offensive line likely tasked with blocking for Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery next season. I am not sure Bears fans envisioned that scenario two months ago but it seems likely as they are stuck in no man's land in regards to a quarterback in the first round."
