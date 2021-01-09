Recent NFL Mock Draft Sends Alijah Vera-Tucker To Chicago

The California native is slated to be a first round draft pick this year.

Another day, another draft mock up. CBS Sports has released a recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft and all eyes pin USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Chicago Bears.

The mock draft has Vera-Tucker going in the first round as the No.20 overall pick.

- CBS 2021 NFL MOCK DRAFT FIRST ROUND PICKS -

Round 1 - Pick 1

QB - Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

Jacksonville, Jaguars

Round 1 - Pick 2

QB - Zach Wilson - BYU

New York, Jets

Round 1 - Pick 3

QB - Justin Fields - Ohio State

Carolina, Panthers

Round 1 - Pick 4

QB - Trey Lance - NDSU

Detroit, Lions

Round 1 - Pick 5

OL - Penei Sewell - Oregon

Cincinnati, Bengals

Round 1 - Pick 6

WR - Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

Philadelphia, Eagles

Round 1 - Pick 7

DL - Kwity Paye - Michigan

Atlanta, Falcons

Round 1 - Pick 8

LB - Micah Parsons - Penn State

Miami, Dolphins

Round 1 - Pick 9

CB - Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Denver, Broncos

Round 1 - Pick 10

TE - Kyle Pitts - Florida

Dallas, Cowboys

Round 1 - Pick 11

WR - Devonta Smith - Alabama

N.Y., Giants

Round 1 - Pick 12

CB - Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

San Francisco, 49ers

Round 1 - Pick 13

OL - Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

L.A., Chargers

Round 1 - Pick 14

EDGE - Gregory Rousseau - Miami, FL

Minnesota, Vikings

Round 1 - Pick 15

WR - Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

New England, Patriots

Round 1 - Pick 16

CB - Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Arizona, Cardinals

Round 1 - Pick 17

LB - Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Las Vegas, Raiders

Round 1 - Pick 18

OL - Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Miami, Dolphins

Round 1 - Pick 19

CB - Derion Kendrick - Clemson

Washington Football Team

Round 1 - Pick 20

OL - Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Chicago, Bears

Round 1 - Pick 21

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Jacksonville, Jaguars

Round 1 - Pick 22

LB - Joseph Ossai - Texas

Indianapolis, Colts

Round 1 - Pick 23

DL - Jaelan Phillips - Miami, FL

Cleveland, Browns

Round 1 - Pick 24

EDGE - Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Tennessee, Titans

Round 1 - Pick 25

RB - Travis Etienne - Clemson

Tampa Bay, Buccaneers

Round 1 - Pick 26

OL - Wyatt Davis - Ohio State

Baltimore, Ravens

Round 1 - Pick 27

WR - Chris Olave - Ohio State

N.Y., Jets

Round 1 - Pick 28

OL - Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Pittsburgh, Steelers

Round 1 - Pick 29

WR - Kadarius Toney - Florida

New Orleans, Saints

Round 1 - Pick 30

LB - Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Buffalo, Bills

Round 1 - Pick 31

LB - Nick Bolton - Missouri

Green Bay, Packers

Round 1 - Pick 32

OL - Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

Kansas City, Chiefs

Since declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Alijah Vera-Tucker has signed with EXOS Sports NFL Combine Program.

The pairing was announced earlier this week.

Vera-Tucker announced his draft news on Monday, December 28th to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. The California native helped lead the Trojans to the 2020 Pac-12 Championship and an overall record of 5-1. Vera-Tucker brings flexibility to the table which will undoubtedly help his draft stock, as he can play both tackle and guard. This season the NFL prospect took a shot at the left tackle position and covered Kedon Slovis' blind slide.

Although he is expected to return to the guard position in the big leagues, his experience on the left side was invaluable.

CBS writes, "Chicago adds Alijah Vera-Tucker to an unsteady offensive line likely tasked with blocking for Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery next season. I am not sure Bears fans envisioned that scenario two months ago but it seems likely as they are stuck in no man's land in regards to a quarterback in the first round."

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.