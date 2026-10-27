Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Delivers Evaluation Of USC Trojans Talent

The USC Trojans and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have had many iconic matchups over the years. On Saturday night, for the first time, both as members of the Big Ten, the two will face off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Despite the Trojans coming off a disappointing 24-7 road loss to the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day isn’t taking Saturday night’s matchup at the Coliseum against USC lightly, as Ohio State will be starting a new quarterback with the recent right shoulder injury to Julian Sayin.

“We’re going on the road against a really good opponent. I know they had a tough game last week, but this is as talented a team as I’ve seen on film, and we’re going to get their best shot. It’s going to take everything we have, and it's going to start with our quarterback,” Day said at his weekly press conference.

Who Will Ohio State Buckeyes Start At Quarterback vs. USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) warms up for the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the emotional 19-15 win over the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, the Buckeyes have used the bye week to prepare for the Trojans. Backups Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair have also competed for the starting quarterback job.

Fahey and St. Clair are former highly-touted recruits, and with the Buckeyes looking to pass the road test against the Trojans, Day mentioned the possibility of Ohio State playing both quarterbacks on Saturday night.

“It’s definitely possible,” Day said. “What the situations would be and what the circumstances would be, we would have to see; there’s definitely a chance.”

USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes Recruiting Battles

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win on Saturday night over the Buckeyes in front of a sold-out Coliseum. While this will be the first time the Trojans and Buckeyes face off since USC joined the Big Ten in 2024, it hasn’t stopped the two historic programs from competing on the recruiting trail.

During the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans took home the No. 1-ranked class, while the Buckeyes were three spots behind them at No. 4 overall, per 247Sports. Competing for some of the nation’s most coveted recruits is a trend likely to continue between the Buckeyes and Trojans, and Day wasn’t shy about giving Riley his flowers for his recruiting success.

“He’s obviously got a tremendous mind, a really good coach, and they’ve done a very good job recruiting. We’re not gonna have to explain to our players what we’re up against; they know. They know who these guys are. They either competed against them. They were at camps together with them; they recognize the recruiting rankings,” Day said.

"They have a lot of speed, a lot of size. I think he and his staff have done a great job recruiting. We got to do our best this week to stay focused and prepare; we’re going to leave on Thursday night, get out there, and get a win on the West Coast,” Day continued.

USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Saturday night’s clash between the Trojans and Buckeyes, USC is a 6.5-point underdog, per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. After their loss to the Badgers, in which they were favorites, the Trojans are now 2-6 against the spread this season. The two times they covered the point spread were in their wins against the Fresno State Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Trojans and Buckeyes will kick off from the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday night, with the game broadcast on NBC. The all-time series sees the Trojans leading the Buckeyes 13-10-1, with their last meeting coming in the 2017 Cotton Bowl, a game Ohio State won 24-7.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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