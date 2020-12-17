Oregon At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here are three players on the Ducks offense that USC fans need to know.

The USC Trojans will take on the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship, Friday, December 18th. Although the Trojans are undefeated this season (5-0) and the Ducks have two loses (3-2,) there is no denying the amount of talent on Oregon's roster.

One thing to note is that the Ducks did return this year with a very young football team. Oregon lost 20 players that started a game and 11 players that earned Pac-12 All Conference honors in their career. To add, Oregons 110 man roster is made up of 81 underclassmen this season.

Although Head Coach Mario Crisobal lost some key players on offense, the Ducks still have some powerful weapons to choose from.

Here are three players on Oregons offense that USC fans need to know.

QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough was the next man up after No.6 overall pick Justin Herbert's departure from Eugene. To date this season, Shough has 1,389 passing yards, eleven touchdowns and a 63.6% completion percentage. Shough is one of three FBS quarterbacks averaging 250 yards passing and 50 yards rushing per game this season. He has passed for 200 yards and rushed for 50 in the same game three times which is more than Oregon's total (2) from its QBs from 2015-19.

RB Travis Dye

Travis Dye leads the Ducks this season in yards rushing. The junior has 45 carries, 336 yards rushing, and one touchdown on the 2020 season. The 5'10", 200 pound tailback from Norco HS (Norco, Calif) was one of eight FBS players in 2019 with 600 yards rushing, 150 yards receiving and 250 yards on kickoff returns. Dye is a key part of Oregons run game and is one guy Todd Orlando will need to watch.

WR Devon Williams

Devon Williams leads the Ducks this season in receiving stats with 264 yards receiving, 13 receptions, and two touchdowns. Before missing the Cal game this year, the sophomore wideout had become Oregon's go-to receiver. He had two 100-yard receiving games against UCLA and Oregon State. Williams is the first Oregon receiver to have back-to-back 100-yard games since Dillon Mitchell in 2018.

