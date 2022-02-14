Ed Orgeron Reveals 'Crucial Keys' For Rebuilding USC Football

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joined Colin Cowherd's podcast on Feb. 10, and discussed the future of USC football. Orgeron had two stints with the Trojans. The first from 1988-2004, and second from 2010-2013.

Cowherd asked Orgeron, 'how long it will take' for Lincoln Riley to turn the Trojans' program around following a [4-8] overall record in 2021. Orgeron provided his honest opinion, emphasizing that 'strong offensive and defensive lines' are key.

"We turned that thing around fast," Orgeron said of his time at USC under Pete Carroll.

"[But] you've got to get players man. You've got to get players, and you've got to get a great coaching staff. I haven't studied Lincoln's coaching staff, I don't know who the defensive coordinator is, but you are going to have to play defense. You've got to play defense.

I know he scores a lot of points, but you've got to play defense and have a strong offensive and defensive line."

LOOK: Ed Orgeron's Time at USC in Pictures 5 Gallery 5 Images

USC announced the hiring of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on November 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

“Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

[READ: Ed Orgeron: 'Open' To Potential USC Football Return]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook