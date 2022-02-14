Ed Orgeron: 'Open' To Potential USC Football Return Under Lincoln Riley

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron isn't ruling out a return to the college football space. After parting ways with the Tigers, Orgeron revealed his plans for the future during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I want to take a year off,” Orgeron said.

“Think about this — I’ve been going to a university, since I started college, for 42 years. I want to just take one year off. Settle down. Let the dust settle. I have three great sons. In fact, my twins it’s their birthday today… They all want to coach. My oldest son Tyler is 29. We’re trying to get them analyst jobs.

Get them in college because they were all going to be with me so there’s a little adjustment there. We got one settled. One is going to take the year off and one is going to try to get in the NFL. I want to spend my time working with them. Settle down and then see what’s available for me next year.”

Orgeron recently told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, he would be 'open' to returning to USC as an assistant coach, if the opportunity presented itself in the future.

"I would be open to that," Orgeron said. "More than anything I love Los Angeles, they know I love USC."

Orgeron had two stints with the Trojans. The first from 1988-2004, and second from 2010-2013. He served as USC's defensive line coach, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in the early 2000's. He was named defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator, defensive line coach and interim head coach during his second term.

Orgeron revealed he wouldn't 'have to work again in [his] life' after receiving a $16.8 million dollar buyout from LSU. However, the 60-year-old's ties with USC run deep, which could make a return to Southern California more likely than not.

“I left LSU with no regrets,” Orgeron said.

“I knew one day that was going to happen. You can’t have two losing seasons at LSU. That’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. So they were very fair to me.”

Orgeron ended his tenure with LSU with a 51-20 record in six seasons. He led the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019.

