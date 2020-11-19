BREAKING NEWS: Pac-12 Approves Non-Conference Games

The PAC-12 conference has just announced that they will approve non-conference games to be scheduled for teams who have had or will have conference game cancellations due to COVID-19 outbreaks and regulations.

Per the PAC-12 website:

'“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.'

Certain criteria must be met for the games to be scheduled.

According to the PAC-12 website, these criteria include:

All Pac-12 testing and related protocols must be adhered to by the non-conference opponent;

The non-conference game will in all cases be a home game for the Pac-12 team, broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner; and

If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday in any given week, the Conference game must be played in lieu of any non-conference game.

All teams must of course be healthy and available to play the newly scheduled matchups, and it is unknown how many teams will have the flexibility and budget to make these games happen if so.

According to Sportico, the PAC-12 is already losing close to $5 million in broadcast money for every cancelled conference game thus far

The PAC-12 has had to cancel five games so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols not being met. Two of those games were supposed to be played by the Utah Utes, who USC is scheduled to take on in Salt Lake City, UT this Saturday night at 7:30 PST.

As of now, the game is moving forward as scheduled and will be Utah's first game of the 2020 season.

