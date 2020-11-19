AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING NEWS: Pac-12 Approves Non-Conference Games

Kim Becker

The PAC-12 conference has just announced that they will approve non-conference games to be scheduled for teams who have had or will have conference game cancellations due to COVID-19 outbreaks and regulations. 

Per the PAC-12 website:

'“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.'

Certain criteria must be met for the games to be scheduled. 

According to the PAC-12 website, these criteria include:

  • All Pac-12 testing and related protocols must be adhered to by the non-conference opponent;
  • The non-conference game will in all cases be a home game for the Pac-12 team, broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner; and
  • If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday in any given week, the Conference game must be played in lieu of any non-conference game.

All teams must of course be healthy and available to play the newly scheduled matchups, and it is unknown how many teams will have the flexibility and budget to make these games happen if so. 

According to Sportico, the PAC-12 is already losing close to $5 million in broadcast money for every cancelled conference game thus far

The PAC-12 has had to cancel five games so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols not being met. Two of those games were supposed to be played by the Utah Utes, who USC is scheduled to take on in Salt Lake City, UT this Saturday night at 7:30 PST.  

As of now, the game is moving forward as scheduled and will be Utah's first game of the 2020 season. 

[Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Sloivs vs. Utah QB's]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Neilon Could Return For Utah Game

Here is a USC Injury and Personnel Report.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Utah At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

The Utes have some returning faces on their roster. Here are three players USC fans need to know from Utah's offense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Utah At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

If there is one thing Utah is know for, it's their talented and physical defense.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft: Onyeka Okongwu drafted No.6 by Atlanta Hawks

While at USC, Okongwu had one of the "finest" freshman performances in USC history. Now he will take his talents to the Atlanta Hawks.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Utah QB's

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Kyle Whittingham's Utah team for another road battle in Salt Lake City.

Claudette Montana Pattison

NBA Draft Day Comparison: Onyeka Okongwu

A look at which current NBA players former USC star Onyeka Okongwu compares to ahead of tonight's NBA Draft.

AustinGrad

How Has USC Improved on Defense Since Week One?

Wednesday's Press Conference: What Todd Orlando had to say about what to expect in Saturday's game, how the defense has improved in week two, and which players to keep an eye on.

Kim Becker

Breaking: Pac-12 Could Consider Allowing Non Conference Games

But will Larry Scott allow it?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Final USC vs. Arizona Game Analysis

Analysis brought to you by ESPN college football analyst and former CFB/NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

A look into where USC stacks up statically in the Pac-12.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Blocksaremental