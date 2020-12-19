Pac-12 Championship: USC vs. Oregon Halftime Update

It was a rocky start for the USC offense as quarterback Kedon Slovis threw an interception on the Trojans' first possession, which led to an Oregon touchdown just 1:11 into the game.

USC got the ball back, only to be stuffed by the strong pass rush defense Oregon has been running all half. Slovis was sacked by Andrew Failou (OL) on third down for a loss of 11, forcing a 4th and long on the Trojans' short second possession.

On USC's third possession, Kedon Slovis was intercepted for a second time. This time by Oregon safety, Jamal Hill.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough then threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kampmoyer (TE) making the score 14-0 halfway through the first half.

With both of Slovis' interceptions leading to scoring drives for the Ducks, it was hard to tell if the USC offense had the strength that was necessary coming in to tonight's game.

Oregon held on to the momentum throughout the entire first quarter. Their adrenaline on the sideline was very audible as the Trojans kept pretty quiet on the other side of the field.

The Trojans then tried to use their run game to and looked as though they were making headway, until they went for it on 4th and inches but were stopped in their tracks by Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) and caused a turnover on downs.

But then the USC defense stepped up. They forced Oregon to punt on the Ducks' next possession and Kedon Slovis took to the field yet again.

Slovis drove the ball downfield with a 26 yard completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), but was then brought back 15 yards due to a personal foul call on Drake London. But this didn't stop the Trojans just yet.

Slovis found St. Brown for back to back receptions ending in a 47 yard touchdown pass.

End of 1st quarter: Oregon 14 - USC 7.

The Oregon defense continued to put pressure on Kedon Slovis in the second half, who was sacked in back to back plays on the Trojans first possession.

An iffy punt by Ben Griffiths put the Ducks found themselves in very good field position and Shough threw a 16 yard pass to DJ Johnson (TE) to bring the score to 21-7 halfway through the quarter.

The Trojans offense finally got some pep in their step and Slovis drove the ball down to the end zone and Markese Stepp ran it in for a touchdown with 4:35 to go in the half.

Talanoa Hufunga (S) caught an interception on the Ducks' next run and really amped up the Trojans sideline with a 34 yard return. We finally saw some adrenaline pump back into the Trojans sideline as it seemed they were back in business.

There were no more points on the board in the half as USC kicker Parker Lewis missed a 41 yard FG attempt at the end of the quarter.

End of half: Oregon 21 - USC 14.

