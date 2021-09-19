Pac-12 Conference Plummets in AP Top 25

The Pac-12 conference continues to drop in the AP Top 25 poll after a week of losses.

Last weeks rankings featured Oregon [No. 4], UCLA [No. 13], and Arizona State [No. 19]. The week prior [week 2] featured Oregon at No. 12, USC at No. 14, UCLA at No. 16, and Arizona State at No. 23.

This week [week 4] only two Pac-12 teams are ranked, Oregon and UCLA.

AP Top 25 - Week 4

1. Alabama, 3-0

2. Georgia, 3-0 (3)

3. Oregon, 3-0

4. Oklahoma, 3-0

5. Iowa, 3-0

6. Penn State, 3-0

7. Texas A&M, 3-0

8. Cincinnati, 3-0

9. Clemson, 2-1

10. Ohio State, 2-0

11. Florida, 2-1

12. Notre Dame, 3-0

13. Ole Miss, 3-0

14. Iowa State, 2-1

15. BYU, 3-0

16. Arkansas, 3-0

17. Coastal Carolina, 2-0

18. Wisconsin, 1-1

19. Michigan, 3-0

20. Michigan State, 2-0

21. North Carolina, 2-1

22. Fresno State, 3-1

23. Auburn, 2-1

24. UCLA, 2-1

25. Kansas State, 3-0

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

USA TODAY

The UCLA Bruins fell down the list after losing to Fresno State 40-37. The Arizona State Sun Devils exited the Top 25 after losing to BYU 27-17, and despite the USC Trojans finding victory over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, the 45-14 victory wasn't enough to catapult them back into the Top 25.

The Oregon Ducks remain the highest ranked Pac-12 team, finishing at No. 3 overall after defeating the Stony Brook Seawolves 48-7.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter