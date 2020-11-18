AllTrojans
Breaking: Pac-12 Could Consider Allowing Non Conference Games

Claudette Montana Pattison

Per The Mercury News, 

"The Pac-12 is hurtling toward a significant policy reversal after the athletic directors agreed this week to allow non-conference games if a league matchup is canceled because of COVID-19 issues, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the discussions."

The Pac-12 has canceled five conference games to date, due to COVID-19 outbreaks. In week one, two games were canceled, Cal vs. Washington and Arizona vs. Utah. Week two, UCLA vs. Utah and Arizona State vs. Cal. And this week it's Arizona State vs. Colorado. 

With games being canceled left and right the question remains, does this create disadvantages for certain Pac-12 teams? Take Colorado for example, the Buffs' are healthy and prepared to play this week but left without an opponent.

We did see some in-conference shift last week with UCLA and Cal. After Arizona State and Utah had to withdraw from their games due to COVID-19. The Pac-12 was able to work some magic and schedule a Sunday game at the Rose Bowl for the Bears and Bruins. But is this model sustainable for the rest of the season?

[READ: Markese Is Stepp'ing Up]

All of these questions have sparked the reasoning behind Pac-12 athletic directors getting behind allowing non conference games - per The Mercury News. But getting Larry Scott and the Pac-12 presidents on board might be the biggest challenge.

"The change requires approval from the presidents and chancellors, who had previously banned non-conference games for the 2020 season.The presidents discussed the issue on Tuesday, sources said, but it is not known whether a vote was taken."

One incentive to consider is the financial aspect. Every time the Pac-12 cancels a game, schools loose money. Each game televised by ESPN or FOX Sports is worth around $5 million or $425,00 per school. So will fans see the Pac-12 loosen their restrictions for the 2020 season? Only time will tell. 

[WATCH: Final USC vs. Arizona Analysis]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

