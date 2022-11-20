Skip to main content

Pac-12 football tiebreakers: Who will USC face in championship game?

Oregon has the clearest path to the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas

This much we know: The USC Trojans have officially clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game.

USC's thrilling 48-45 victory over UCLA on Saturday night moved them to 8-1 in the Pac-12 and earned the Trojans a spot in the conference title game on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

What we don't know: USC's opponent in the title game.

The Trojans are done with their conference schedule, but the rest of the Pac-12 plays next weekend. Oregon's 20-17 win over Utah on Saturday night put the Ducks in the best position to get to the championship game. If the Ducks beat Oregon State on Friday, they are in.

But if the Ducks lose to the Beavers ... chaos will reign.

Utah and Washington are both still alive for title game berths, and the scenarios are a bit complicated. 

Here are the tiebreaker scenarios for each team:

Oregon - The Ducks clinch a spot with a win over Oregon State. If they lose, they can still clinch a berth if Washington State beats Washington.

Washington - The Huskies need to beat Washington State, plus have Oregon State beat Oregon and either Cal beat UCLA or the combination of UCLA beats Cal and Colorado beats Utah.

Utah - The Utes need to beat Colorado, plus have Washington beat Washington State, have Oregon State beat Oregon and UCLA beat Cal.

So there you have it. It will likely be Oregon vs. USC in the Pac-12 title game.

But if the Ducks lose to Oregon State, buckle up.

