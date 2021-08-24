Breaking: Pac-12, ACC, Big 10 Form Alliance, Unanimously Supported by all 41 Athletic Directors

The Pac-12, ACC and Big 10 conferences announced a historic alliance on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pac-12's press release:

"The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country. The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations. A working group comprised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made. All three leagues and their respective institutions understand that scheduling decisions will be an evolutionary process given current scheduling commitments.

The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football. In women’s and men’s basketball, the three conferences will add early and mid-season games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues. The three conferences will also explore opportunities for the vast and exceptional Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently and forge additional attractive and meaningful rivalries."

The Pac-12 conference noted that this movement was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 institutions within all three conferences.

