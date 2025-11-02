AP Top 25 Poll Shuffles After USC, Texas, Oklahoma's Big Wins
It was another upset-filled weekend of college football as then-ranked No. 8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, then-No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, and then-No. 10 Miami Hurricanes suffered upset losses on Saturday. Meanwhile, the No. 20 USC Trojans picked up a signature win on the road over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and moved up from No. 23 to No. 20. Then-No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners got their season back on track by defeating then-No. 14 Tennessee.
No. 25 Cincinnati, No. 18 Miami, and No. 16 Georgia Tech all fell six spots after suffering upset losses on Saturday. Tennessee fell down to No. 23 after falling to Oklahoma.
Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma
12. Virginia
13. Texas
14. Louisville
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Miami
19. Missouri
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Memphis
23. Tennessee
24. Washington
25. Cincinnati
While the top teams of the AP Poll did not shift around much on Sunday, the top-10 did see some new faces. The Big 12 now has multiple teams in the top-10, setting up a major clash between No. 8 BYU and No. 9 Texas Tech on Nov. 8. Can the Red Raiders spoil BYU's perfect season?
Many expected then-No. 8 Georgia Tech to continue rolling through the ACC, but N.C. State shocked the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. Georgia Tech is no longer undefeated, and Virginia now holds the top spot in the conference standings.
No. 15 Vanderbilt's dream of crashing the SEC Championship Game in 2025 has likely died after picking up a second conference loss to Texas, but the Commodores might still be alive for the College Football Playoff hunt.
With Miami's overtime loss to SMU, are the Hurricanes out of contention for the CFP? Like Vanderbilt, Miami now has two losses and is no longer in control of their destiny.
Meanwhile, the No. 20 USC Trojans picked up the win over Nebraska as Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola left the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. USC is 6-2 and still alive for the CFP, but the Trojans will have to get past Northwestern, Iowa, No. 6 Oregon, and UCLA to stay in contention.
No. 17 Utah delivered a late-night surprise, blowing out Cincinnati 45-14. The Utes' only losses are to BYU and Texas Tech, the top-two teams in the Big 12. How high will Utah climb after dominating Cincinnati?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas Tech
11. Virginia
12. Louisville
13. Texas
14. Oklahoma
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
17. Louisville
18. Missouri
19. Utah
20. USC
21. Miami
22. Michigan
23. Memphis
24. Washington
25. Tennessee