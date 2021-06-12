Sam Darnold 'Excites' Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

"You’re getting a veteran, a guy that just so happens to be young. That was extremely enticing to us." [Brady]

The Carolina Panthers have found something 'extremely enticing' in former USC quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Darnold was traded this offseason to the Carolina Panthers after spending three years with the New York Jets. Despite getting off to a rocky start in the Big Apple, things seem to be going well in Carolina.

David Newton of ESPN, reported that Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady said, he can already see growth in Darnold's game since he arrived in Charlotte.

“Just seeing him make reads, just seeing the throws, seeing him play off schedule, seeing him in the pocket identifying protections,” Brady explained. “It’s not like you’re getting a guy that’s brand new. You’re getting a veteran, a guy that just so happens to be young. That was extremely enticing to us."

In Darnold's three seasons with the New York Jets, he's amassed 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in only 38 games. Looking ahead, Darnold hopes to rewrite his narrative with a fresh start in Charlotte.

"I haven't been winning a ton of games, I think that is what I am most looking forward to. Obviously there is a lot of work that needs to be put in to get the results, but that is definitely what I am looking forward to the most," Darnold told All Trojans this summer while training in Orange County, Calif.

While there is skepticism surrounding Darnold's game, Joe Brady is choosing to tune out the noise. “All I can judge it off is how everything has been right now," Brady said. “It excites me.’’

Darnold and the Carolina Panthers open their 2021 season against his former team, the New York Jets, September 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

-----

You may also like:

[Source: USC's Coaching Staff Wasn't a Good Fit for Jay Toia]

[Pac-12 Insider Reacts to 12-Team CFB Playoff Proposal]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com