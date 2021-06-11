Pac-12 Insider Reacts To 12-Team CFB Playoff Expansion Proposal

Yogi Roth shares his opinion on a possible expansion for the CFB Playoff.

On Thursday ESPN's Heather Dinich announced that the 'management committee will consider expanding the current four-team field to a 12-team format when it meets in Chicago next week'.

The proposal, was presented to the entire group of FBS commissioners on Thursday morning and written by a subcommittee including Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson.

While some strongly oppose this expansion, many fans, players and media personalities seem to be on-board. Pac-12 insider and analyst Yogi Roth believes that this move should happen 'sooner than later'.

Roth tweeted, "Clearly expansion of the #CFP is a great thing for the game. While a lot of moving parts, why not make it happen sooner than later? We had a season where everything changed, seemingly by the day, so the sport proved to be agile. Why not do what we know will improve CFB today?

48 still better than 4 :). On a serious note: five P5 conf who play DRAMATICALLY different schedules and vs diff schemes to only have a 4 team playoff is ridiculous. Need to have some equity or make the paths to playoff similar. It's almost too easy."

But not all agree with Roth's stance. Sports Illustrated Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell had a contrasting opinion.

The new proposal has the bracket including the six highest-ranked conference champions, in addition to the six highest-ranked other teams determined by the CFP's selection committee.

The current 12-year agreement runs through the 2025-26 season thus any playoff expansions or changes will not take place immediately.

