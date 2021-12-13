Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
    Publish date:

    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Lewis spent two seasons with the USC Trojans.
    Author:

    Lewis spent two seasons with the USC Trojans.

    USC kicker Parker Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to several reports.

    Lewis spent two seasons with the Trojans, and won the starting job as a freshman. In 2020, Lewis played in six games, and hit all 23 of his PATs. He was 9-of-13 on field goals and had touchbacks on 22 of his 38 kickoffs.

    This season, Lewis went 17-for-22, hitting a 77.3 field goal percentage.

    [READ: USC Starting QB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal]

    Recommended Articles

    Lewis hails from Saguaro High School in Phoenix, Arizona. In high school he made 2019 MaxPreps All-American first team, PrepStar All-Western Region, and Max Preps All-Arizona first team.

    Lewis is the second USC football player to enter the portal on Monday, December 13. USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16689909
    Football

    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17016896
    Football

    USC Starting Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16830994
    Football

    Donte Williams Returning To USC, Twitter Reacts

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17112086
    Football

    Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17339727
    Football

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_16548221
    Football

    Oregon Ducks Hire New Head Football Coach

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17064305
    Football

    USC Linebacker Raymond Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_13294521
    Football

    Two USC Offensive Lineman Expected To Return For 2022

    Dec 10, 2021