USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USC kicker Parker Lewis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to several reports.

Lewis spent two seasons with the Trojans, and won the starting job as a freshman. In 2020, Lewis played in six games, and hit all 23 of his PATs. He was 9-of-13 on field goals and had touchbacks on 22 of his 38 kickoffs.

This season, Lewis went 17-for-22, hitting a 77.3 field goal percentage.

Lewis hails from Saguaro High School in Phoenix, Arizona. In high school he made 2019 MaxPreps All-American first team, PrepStar All-Western Region, and Max Preps All-Arizona first team.

Lewis is the second USC football player to enter the portal on Monday, December 13. USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

