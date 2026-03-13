Patrick Mahomes Gets USC Playmaker In Latest NFL Mock Draft

USC Trojans star wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, Makai Lemon, enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top offensive prospects. After three memorable seasons with USC, in which Lemon collected a career total of 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, the former Trojans star wide receiver has the potential to make a massive impact on whichever NFL team selects him.

Several NFL teams are considered excellent fits for Lemon, but there's one that has recently been gaining a lot of attention, as it could help a former Super Bowl Champion franchise get back on its feet.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to a recent mock draft by Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz with USA Today Sports, the Chiefs are projected to select Lemon with the No. 9 overall pick. Lemon is projected to be the second wide receiver taken off the board, with the New Orleans Saints predicted to select Carnell Tate with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.

What Makai Lemon Would Bring to the Chiefs

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Kansas City chooses to select Lemon, he could be the missing piece to help get quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs back in contention to win their fourth title. The Chiefs are coming off a season that their fans haven't been accustomed to seeing in recent memory, as they finished with a 6-11 overall record and, along the way, lost Mahomes to a torn ACL injury.

The Chiefs struggled offensively, especially at the wide receiver position. Along with the addition of former Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl LX running back Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs' offense could take a major step forward with Lemon at wide receiver. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also set to return for a 14th year after rumors about his impending retirement following the 2025 NFL season.

One of the aspects of Lemon’s game that makes him a valuable addition for the Chiefs is his talent in route running and ability to record yards after the catch. For a Chiefs team with Mahomes at full strength that likes to move fast, Lemon will fit in well with what Kansas City aims to accomplish offensively next season.

Lemon's Final Season With USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his final season with USC, Lemon played a major role in several of the Trojans top games of the year, as they finished with a 9-4 overall record. While Lemon didn’t play in the Trojans 30-27 Alamo Bowl loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, he recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in USC’s 12 regular-season games.

Lemon recorded 100-plus yards in five of the Trojans 12 regular-season games. This included a season-high 161 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 7.

In addition to the No. 9 overall pick, the Chiefs also hold the No. 29 selection in the draft. According to Middlehurst-Schwartz’s mock draft, the Chiefs are projected to select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy to fill the role of Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie.

