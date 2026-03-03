NFL Team Makes Trade for USC Trojans' Makai Lemon in Latest Mock Draft

Teams may not be able to wait for USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon to fall to them in the 2026 NFL Draft. In a recent mock draft, the New York Jets are predicted trade up for Lemon.

Jordan Reid of ESPN revealed his post-combine mock draft, in which he has the Jets selecting Lemon with the No. 12 overall pick, in a proposed trade with the Dallas Cowboys. In Reid's mock, Lemon is the second wide receiver taken off the board, with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

New York Jets a Possible Landing Spot for Makai Lemon

In addition to the No. 2 overall pick, the Jets hold pick No. 16 following a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner. After Lemon's 2025 season and his combine performance, he may not be available at No. 16, and the Jets could move up to select the USC receiver.

“The Jets have four selections in the top 44, which gives them the ability to move up to add to a wide receiver room that consists of Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and not much else. Lemon is a versatile player who can win from the outside or in the slot. His physical traits won’t wow many, but he’s capable of winning against all types of coverage,” ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of free agency, the Jets are thin at wide receiver, which would make them an ideal landing spot, where Lemon could thrive as a prominent target early as a rookie.

The Jets are coming off a three-win season, in which the offense averaged just 140.3 receiving yards per game. Lemon alone averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game and could be a much-needed spark for the Jets' offense.

Makai Lemon’s Draft Stock Sky Rockets in 2025

Lemon spent three seasons with the Trojans, coming in as a three-star recruit from the 2023 class. He joined with high anticipation, rated as the nation's No. 37 recruit, the No. 6 wide receiver, and the No. 4 prospect from California, according to the Rivals Industry Rating.

In Lemon's second year with the Trojans, he led the team with 764 receiving yards, but he truly took off in 2025.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lemon took the college football world by storm with his 2025 performance. He led the Trojans with 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He played a key role in USC's nine wins, making contested catches and crucial plays to drive the offense down the field.

One of his top games was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and although USC lost, Lemon's performance kept the team in a position to win. He recorded 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Lemon finished the year No. 7 in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten for receiving yards and won the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's best receiver.

Not only did Lemon play at a high level, but his improvement each season can indicate a bright future ahead as he continues to grow as a player.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In the NFL Combine, Lemon participated in the gauntlet, which showcased his attention to detail. While he missed the first catch, he made all the other catches while maintaining his run down the line.

“I take this game very serious. It’s the way I feed my family, so I ain’t gonna let nobody in front of me take that away from me,” Lemon said at the combine.

Not only will Lemon be a player to watch in the first round of the draft, but it would not be a surprise if teams trade up to land the talented USC wide receiver.