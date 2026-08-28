Predicting USC Trojans' Team Captains Before Season Opener

Shortly before USC’s opener against San Jose State on Saturday, Lincoln Riley announced that the team will be shifting back to permanent captains.

The Trojans had gone the previous two years with a week-by-week rotating captain model. It will be the first time USC has permanent captains since 2023, their last year as members of the Pac-12 Conference.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws down field against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The previous five permanent captains were quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Jonah Monheim, and linebackers Shane Lee and Mason Cobb.

“I felt like we had some guys that really were starting to step out enough that I felt like permanent captains for this group was the right way to go,” Riley told reporters.

According to Riley, the captains for this season have already been elected since last week and the official reveal will be revealed before kickoff on Saturday.

Predictions for USC Trojans Team Captains

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is an obvious no-brainer team captain candidate for any USC football fan.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former UNLV transfer is returning to the Trojans for his redshirt senior season. In the three years as the Trojans signal-caller, he passed for 4,912 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

He’s also been selected as captain in nearly every week during his sophomore and junior seasons. This preseason, he was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List.

Tobias Raymond is one of the most integral returners for the Trojans’ offensive line. The redshirt junior played in all 13 games last year and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He is a versatile lineman playing as a left guard, left tackle, and right tackle.

Defensively, one Trojan expected to make a big difference is junior defensive lineman Kameryn Crawford. The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end from Alabama has recorded 60 tackles, including 15 for loss of 56 yards, and a fumble recovery in his two years at USC.

He also averaged 5.5 sacks last year and is hoping to make a bigger contribution under first year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Linebacker Desman Stephens II is another defensive key that would be a great candidate for team captain. In his first two years he recorded an impressive 102 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He also tallied a career-high 17 tackles in a loss to Oregon last year.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doak Walker Award candidate Waymond Jordan could be a potential fifth captain candidate. The redshirt senior running back is looking to make a comeback this year after missing half of the season last year with a season-ending injury. In six games last year, he tallied 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Other Changes for Game Day

A few more things will look different for USC football this year just in time for their season opener.

The school announced on Wednesday, Aug. 27, updates to their GameDay app, fan experiences, food and concessions, fireworks, and theme nights.

After the most significant listening effort in department history, we're excited to announce enhancements to the 2026 @uscfb game day experience this season!



See you at the @lacoliseum ✌️https://t.co/UUWI4UYLXI — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) August 26, 2026

The Trojans' Sept. 26 game against No. 2 Oregon will be a “Cardinal Out” and 40,000 towels will be distributed to fans.

Additionally, Haylee Elwood also joins USC as in-stadium host and will work all seven home games. She is a former reporter and anchor at KTLA.

The foundation is in place; now, with year five of the Riley era set to begin, USC must prove it can translate promise into postseason contention.

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