USC’s Kameryn Crawford Is Making A Serious Breakout Push

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have an opportunity to take a step forward as a team, but specifically as a defense, with a player like Kameryn Crawford who could build on his performance in 2025.

So, as Crawford gets ready for next season, here are three reasons why he could find success along USC’s defensive line and potentially put the Trojans in a position to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2025 Production

Without question, one of the highest reasons Crawford could find success next season is the fact that he was extremely productive last season and could be even more productive next season.

In Crawford’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 41tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. On the edge, Crawford was able to be disruptive, whether it was as a pass rusher or defending the run, which helped him to become an every-down player for the Trojans.

As a result of being productive in the run game and putting pressure on the quarterback, Crawford has more opportunities because he is on the field on almost every play. With that in mind, there is a great chance that Crawford should be able to build on what he did last season because he can contribute in almost any way USC needs him to.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) poses with Spirit of Troy marching band director James Vogel (center) and mascot Tommy Trojan after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While being disruptive as a pass rusher is critical, Crawford’s biggest impact may come in the run game, which is an area that the Trojans need to improve in. Last season, USC allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to stop the run is paramount, and having a player like Crawford could help USC to do that with his ability to generate negative plays in the backfield.

As a pass rusher, Crawford should be able to learn from what worked last season, which enabled him to record 5.5 sacks, so he can be even more productive in 2026. With the Trojans playing some of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, Crawford’s ability to put pressure on them and disrupt their rhythm through sacks and pressures should be something that can help USC's defense to take a step forward against the pass.

If Crawford can be disruptive in the backfield against the run and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, there is a great chance that he could be more productive than he was last season and give USC a chance to compete against the top teams in the Big Ten.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NFL Level Size

In addition to Crawford’s production, he also brings great size that should not only help him to have a great season in 2026 but could potentially translate well to the NFL level.

As a defensive end, Crawford stands at 6-6 and 265 pounds, which gives him the length and size to be successful in the run game, but also has enough versatility as a pass rusher to be successful in the Big Ten.

In the run game, Crawford’s length should help him to set the edge well, and when he has the opportunity, he can also use his athleticism to generate the negative plays in the backfield that should give USC the chance to improve as a rush defense.

On the edge as a pass rusher, Crawford should also be able to use his length against opposing offensive tackles with a variety of pass rush moves that should help him to get even more pressures and sacks than he did last season.

Heading into next season, Crawford’s length could help him to limit opposing rush attacks and be very disruptive as a pass rusher, which could be exactly what USC needs to take a step forward as a team and as a defense.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Spotlight Games

Added to Crawford’s physical traits, the Trojans also have plenty of opportunities to prove where they stack up in the Big Ten with several marquee matchups.

The most notable matchups include home games against Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State, in addition to road games against Penn State and Indiana. Over the past three seasons, the Big Ten has had all three national champions, with Ohio State and Indiana accounting for the last two, which gives the Trojans plenty of opportunities to prove they belong with the elite teams in college football.

For Crawford, this allows him to compete against some of the top quarterbacks and offensive lines in college football, which could give him the national attention he needs in big-time games to raise his draft stock and prove that he can play his best when it is required.

As a pass rusher, being able to consistently win when the defense needs a play is one of the more valuable traits, and with the schedule that USC has, Crawford will have plenty of opportunities to do that and prove he is one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten.

If Crawford can take advantage of these opportunities against the elite teams in the Big Ten, USC should have an opportunity to be more successful as a team, and Crawford should have a chance to significantly raise his NFL Draft stock as one of the premier pass rushers in college football.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.