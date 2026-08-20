Five USC Football Players Who Can Raise the Trojans' Ceiling

The USC Trojans bring forth plenty of star power that can catapult them higher.

Coach Lincoln Riley isn't shying away from feeling confident about his 2026 roster. Already, he's spoken glowingly about returning quarterback Jayden Maiava. He also has experience back at every other offensive position, including wide receiver, despite the losses of Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet USC presents players who can raise the ceiling higher. Some play larger roles than many believe. And there are others who look like they're ready to tap into their full potential after waiting their turn.

Here are the five who can elevate USC.

Offensive Lineman Tobias Raymond

USC Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond | USC Trojans on SI

It starts in the trenches as the old football saying goes. Yet Raymond's role becomes more crucial than ever.

He's arguably the most experienced lineman in terms of versatility. The Ventura High star began his career at tackle before eventually sliding inside to guard. Now he's expected to step in for injured center Kilian O'Connor and man the middle.

Chemistry with Maiava and the other four linemen become more instrumental than ever for Raymond. But the swingman lineman told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI on Aug. 3 that he loves the challenge of playing a new spot.

"It's honestly fun to switch positions like that," Raymond said.

Wide Receiver Terrell Anderson

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines is receiving more targets, that much is given. But USC still needs someone to bail Hines out, especially stretching the field.

That's where the North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson comes into the picture.

Anderson brings an average of 16.1 yards per game over from Raleigh. He adds special teams value, too, as a return man, and brings his own versatility.

Here's what USC fans should love about Anderson: He's faced his share of future NFL defensive backs already in Nohl Williams (Cal, Kansas City Chiefs), Avieon Terrell (Clemson, Atlanta Falcons) and ex-teammate Brandon Cisse before his transfer to South Carolina and then landing with the Green Bay Packers. Facing the Big Ten gauntlet of corners shouldn't be that hard for Anderson.

Tight End Mark Bowman

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Someone from the deep and loaded 2026 recruiting class will impact the game for all 12 contests.

Wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster are making an early case. The freshmen running back duo of Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston look ready to combine their speed and power early.

But it's the five-star tight end signing Bowman bringing the highest chance of earning lots of snap counts. Simply because that spot needs new life after losing top tight ends Walker Lyons to BYU, then Lake McCree to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The aforementioned incoming freshmen still walk into rooms that bring back lots of experience.

Bowman received comparisons to Arizona Cardinals tight end star Trey McBride before his USC signing. He's versatile enough to line up at wide receiver and creates mismatches off more than his 6-4 frame, but through his advanced footwork and releases. USC fans should also love his run-after-catch ability. Bowman looks ready to lead the freshmen class in receptions.

Defensive Lineman Alex VanSumeren

USC Trojans redshirt senior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren | USC Trojans on SI

Riley raves about the depth of the defensive tackle room, saying these guys can win a lot of one-on-one battles and "have some of the mass to be able to anchor down against some of these bigger personnel groupings," as he said on Aug. 18.

But none becomes more crucial than Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. USC struggled to stuff the run last season, hence why the 6-2, 300-pounder seems to be here.

VanSumeren's appearance at Big Ten Media Days in late July signal how high Riley is on the transfer. His run-stuffing background and Big Ten experience comes in handy for conference play.

Safety Kennedy Urlacher

Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, center, pulls down a touchdown reception in double coverage between Southern California’s Kennedy Urlacher, left, and Christian Pierce during the third quarter Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The son of the NFL legendary linebacker for the Chicago Bears Brian flashed his potential last season. But now Riley, plus new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, will need to see growth out of the Notre Dame transfer.

Bishop Fitzgerald's departure is a big reason why. Urlacher now earns the chance to take the reins as the leading safety, even with Christian Pierce bringing an older veteran presence into the room.

Yet teams likely will shy from testing Pierce, which swings the door open for Urlacher to become the ball-hawk and coverage specialist. The rise of Urlacher can prove that USC reloads, but rebuilds, at safety.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.