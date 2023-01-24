Projecting USC football's 2023 depth chart

As of Jan. 24, here's where USC's football roster stands and who we expect to start in the fall

The 45-day winter transfer portal window is closed. USC added 12 players this window and the team may bring in one or two more players who entered the portal before the Jan. 18 deadline, but for the most part, the Trojans' offseason roster is set. Another transfer portal window will open from May 1-15, so expect a few more arrivals and departures then.

QUARTERBACK

This position is easy to project out for obvious reasons. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (Jr.) will be back as QB1 for USC. Miller Moss (R-So.), last year's back up, returns as well and Malachi Nelson will be a true freshman. The only question with this group is who will back up Williams? Moss won the backup job a year ago and Nelson is a red shirt candidate, so it's likely to be Moss again. Jake Jensen (R-So.) is USC's fourth scholarship QB.

Depth chart prediction: 1. Caleb Williams, 2. Miller Moss, 3. Jake Jensen, Red shirt: Malachi Nelson

RUNNING BACK

This is another fairly easy spot to project out. Austin Jones (R-Sr.) and Raleek Brown (So.) each had prominent roles in USC's offense at the end of last season and will be back. The Trojans added South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd (R-Jr.) in the transfer portal, and he's expected to be another contributor. USC's 2023 high school recruiting class features two running backs in Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson.

Darwin Barlow (R-Sr.) looks like a strong candidate to transfer.

Depth chart prediction: 1. Austin Jones, 2. MarShawn Lloyd, 3. Raleek Brown

WIDE RECEIVER

University of Arizona transfer Dorian Singer (Jr.) projects as a starter and then USC has six scholarship returners in Brenden Rice (Sr.), Kyron Hudson (R-So.), Mario Williams (Jr.), Tahj Washington (R-Sr.), Michael Jackson III (Jr.) and John Jackson III (Sr.). Two highly touted true freshmen will also join the mix in Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.

USC has one other class of 2023 receiver committed in Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane visited USC last week, but didn't sign during the early signing period, so his status on next year's team is TBD. As currently constituted, USC has nine scholarship receivers for 2023. Will every member of this group be happy with their playing time? That's tough to envision.

Three predicted starters: Dorian Singer, Brenden Rice and Zachariah Branch

TIGHT END

Lake McRee (R-So.) and Malcolm Epps (R-Sr.) are the two returners who consistently saw the field at tight end in 2022. Jude Wolfe (R-Sr.) and Ethan Rae (R-Sr.) are also back as scholarship tight ends. True freshman Kade Eldridge brings the number of 2023 scholarship tight ends to five.

Outside of in the red zone, Lincoln Riley didn't utilize the tight end position much in the passing game in 2022. Last season, Trojan tight ends combined to catch 17 passes in 14 games.

Predicted starter: Lake McRee

OFFENSIVE LINE

Coming into the offseason, USC's offensive line looked like it would be one of the team's weak spots next season, but through transfer portal additions, that's no longer the case. USC's starting offensive line is expected to look like this:

- Left tackle: Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston (R-Sr.)

- Left guard: University of Florida transfer Ethan White (Sr.)

- Center: Justin Dedich (R-Sr.)

- Right guard: Jonah Monheim (R-Jr.)

- Right tackle: University of Florida transfer Michael Tarquin (R-Jr.)

USC also brings back Courtland Ford (R-Jr.), who will compete for time at left tackle, Mason Murphy (R-So.), who will compete for time at left and right tackle, and Gino Quinones (R-Sr.), who will compete for time at left and right guard.

Scholarship linemen Andres Dewerk (R-Jr.), Cooper Lovelace (R-Sr.), Andrew Milek (R-Jr.) and Caadyn Stephen (R-Jr.) all return in 2023 as well. USC's 2023 high school class also features five offensive lineman: tackles Elijah Paige and Tobias Raymond and interior linemen Amos Talalele, Micah Banuelos, Alani Noa. No one from that group is expected to crack USC's two deep in the fall.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Tackles Tyrone Taleni (Sr.), De'jon Benton (R-Sr.), Earl Barquet Jr. (R-Sr.), Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (R-Sr.) and Jamar Sekona (R-Jr.) all return. USC's also added University of Arizona transfer Kyon Barrs (Sr.). True freshmen Sam Greene, Deijon Laffitte and Elijah Hughes bring USC's 2023 interior defensive lineman scholarship count to nine players.

Projected starters: Tyrone Taleni and Kyon Barrs

RUSH END

Solomon Byrd (R-Sr.), Korey Foreman (Jr.), Solomon Tuliaupupu (R-Sr.), Romello Height (R-Jr.) and Devan Thompkins (R-Fr.) are all back. Those five will team up with Georgia State transfer Jamil Muhammad (R-Sr.), Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan (R-Sr.) and Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas (So.) as well as true freshmen Braylan Shelby and David Peevy.

Projected starters: Jack Sullivan and Anthony Lucas, but this position is a toss up. Every other non-freshman has a shot at starting.

LINEBACKER

Starters Shane Lee (Sr.) and Eric Gentry (Jr.) return for USC, but Oklahoma State transfer Mason Cobb (Sr.) is expected to be a day one starter in 2023. USC's other returners are Chris Thompson Jr. (Sr.), Raesjon Davis (Jr.), Carson Tabaracci (R-Fr.) and Garrison Madden (R-Fr.). They'll be joined by highly touted true freshman Tackett Curtis.

Projected starters: Mason Cobb and one of Shane Lee or Eric Gentry

DEFENSIVE BACK

Let's start with projecting the starters at the defensive back spots.

Projected starters at cornerback: Christian Roland-Wallace (Sr.) and Jacobe Covington (R-Jr.)

Projected starters at safety: Calen Bullock (Jr.) and Zion Branch (R-Fr.)

Projected starter at nickel: Latrell McCutchin (Jr.)

Returning cornerbacks Ceyair Wright (R-So.), Domani Jackson (So.) and Prophet Brown (R-So.) will all push for starting jobs. At safety, Max Williams (R-Sr.) started in 2022 and Bryson Shaw (R-Sr.), Xamarion Gordon (R-So.) and Anthony Beavers (R-So.) were all on USC's depth chart. Jaylin Smith (Jr.) will fight for playing time at nickel.

Returners Joshua Jackson Jr. (R-Jr.), Adonis Otey (R-Sr.) and Fabian Ross (R-Fr.) all look like transfer portal candidates.

True freshmen cornerback Maliki Crawford and safety Christian Pierce bring USC's defensive back scholarship total to 18.

SPECIALISTS

USC currently has three scholarship specialists in punters Aadyn Sleep-Dalton (Sr.) and Arizona State transfer Edward Czaplicki (Jr.) as well as kicker Denis Lynch (R-So.).

Projected starters: Edward Czaplicki at punter and Denis Lynch at kicker

ODD SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS OUT

USC unofficially has 89 scholarship players, which is four over the FBS limit of 85. The Trojans may add to their 2023 high school recruiting class during the February signing period, which would add to the number of scholarship players in 2023. Bringing in more players during the second transfer portal window is also likely, so expect to see an additional group of players leave the program prior to the fall.