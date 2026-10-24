What's at Stake for Quarterback Jayden Maiava Before USC's Second Half of the Season

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava revealed during Big Ten Media Days in late July that he has been able to lean on the program's past signal callers — Matt Leinart, Sam Darnold and Caleb Williams.

Playing quarterback for the Trojans is one of the most glamorous and iconic positions in college football. An exclusive fraternity with a rich history.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Add playing the position under coach Lincoln Riley, whose resume when it comes to developing the most important position in the sport is unmatched, and there’s an extra layer to being the man under center.

Each of those three quarterbacks that Maiava has received guidance from have left their marked in some way.

Leinart won back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004, a Heisman Trophy in 2004 and helped lead one of college football’s most impressive dynasties. Darnold won a Rose Bowl in 2016, a conference championship the following year and in 2025, he became the first USC quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Williams won a Heisman Trophy in 2022 and was the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. The Chicago Bears signal-caller is undoubtedly the most talented of the bunch and the only one that played under Riley.

They are beloved by the fan base and welcomed back with open arms. But the Trojans legacy at quarterback goes far beyond just those three and Maiava wants to add another name to that list.

“I don't take it lightly. Being the quarterback at USC, I take pride in it,” Maiava said in September. “Just kind of do whatever I can to be placed among the great names that was here before me.“

Tough Slate the Second Half of the Season

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Trojans return to action on Saturday, Oct. 24 against Wisconsin, they kickoff what is the most important stretch for the program in recent memory.

USC is 6-1 and squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt and control their own destiny but it won't be an easy path.

With five games remaining of the schedule, three of them are against teams ranked inside the top 10 in the AP Poll — Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA.

It’s a tough road ahead, but it’s also the perfect one for Maiava if he wants to leave his own legacy and for the Trojans to change the national narrative about the program. Taking this massive monkey off the programs back is something that won't be forgotten.

Maiava has started nearly 40 career games between his time at UNLV and USC. He is the unquestioned leader of the team and will go as far as they take him.

That was evident in the Trojans 31-23 win over Penn State in Happy Valley on Oct. 10. For a team that has struggled mightily on the road since joining the Big Ten in 2024, they flipped the script and silenced a record-breaking crowd of 114,419.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava was flawless and as a result, the team played its best game away from the Coliseum in three years.

Can Maiava and USC stack more of those performances down the stretch?

It starts against Wisconsin in prime time at 4:30 p.m. PT.

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