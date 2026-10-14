USC Receiver Tanook Hines Backs Up Pregame Trash Talk Against Penn State

USC receiver Tanook Hines was asked heading into the Penn State game in week 6 what stood out about their secondary and didn’t mince words.

“Nothing much for real. Probably just the stadium,” Hines said.

Tanook Hines Delivers Top Performance

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) extends the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines’ words caught the attention of those around Penn State and put a spotlight on him in a critical Big Ten matchup in Happy Valley for both schools. He responded by having his best performance of the season, by reeling four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore receiver has been heating up in recent weeks after a slow start to the season.

Hines had sky high expectations heading into his second season after starting alongside former receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, both of whom have moved onto the NFL, as a true freshman in 2025. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, highlighted by two games where he recorded at least 140 receiving yards in the Trojans final three contests.

The Houston native underwent an offseason surgery, which kept him out for the entirety of winter workouts and spring practice. He remained sidelined for the first few weeks of fall camp, before making his return during the Trojans' Mock Game week.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) fights for yards against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Hines missed the season opener. He made his debut against the following week against Fresno State, where he caught a touchdown but had just six catches through the first four games of the season.

It was unrealistic to assume after missing the entire offseason and good portion of fall camp, that Hines would come out of the gate and be the same, if not better player than a year ago. He needed time to ramp, and that’s exactly what has happened the past week few weeks.

Since being inserted back into the starting lineup because of a season-ending injury to Corey Simms in week 3, Hines has found his rhythm in the offense again, catching a touchdown in each of the past three games. The injury is past him and the sophomore is starting to take that next step as a receiver.

Receiver Room Shines on the Road

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star freshman receiver Trent Mosley returned to the lineup and picked up right where he left off, reeling in nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown against the Nittany Lions. Mosley was a security blanket for Maiava, especially on third down.

Dixon-Wyatt only caught two passes for 28 yards but they were both impactful. His 18-yard reception on fourth down kept the Trojans opening drive alive. And on the very next play, Maiava connected with Mosley for a touchdown.

And then Dixon-Wyatt's10-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter, extended USC’s lead to eight and proved to be the final score. Zacharyus Williams also made a significant contribution, reeling in four receptions for 57 yards.

Freshman Boobie Feaster has made strides from the beginning of the year and is carving out a role in the Trojans offense.

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