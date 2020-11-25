AllTrojans
USC Lands At No.18 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranks

Claudette Montana Pattison

The College Football Playoff Committee has spoken, and here are their first top 25 rankings for games played through November 21st, 2020.

#1. Alabama (7-0)

#2. Notre Dame (8-0)

#3. Clemson (7-1)

#4. Ohio State (4-0)

#5. Texas A&M (5-1)

#6. Florida (6-1)

#7. Cincinnati (8-0)

#8. Northwestern (5-0)

#9. Georgia (5-2)

#10. Miami (Fl.) (7-1)

#11. Oklahoma (6-2)

#12. Indiana (4-1)

#13. Iowa State (6-2)

#14. BYU (9-0)

#15. Oregon (3-0)

#16. Wisconsin (2-1)

#17. Texas (5-2)

#18. USC (3-0)

#19. North Carolina (6-2)

#20. Costal Carolina (8-0)

#21. Marshall (7-0)

#22. Auburn (5-2)

#23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

#24. Iowa (3-2)

#25. Tulsa (5-1)

[READ: How Will USC Football Players Spend Thanksgiving?]

As mentioned above, these are the first set of rankings that the college football playoff committee will release. The other ranking release days are:

December 1st, 2020 at 7 PM 

December 8th, 2020 at 7 PM 

December 15th, 2020 at 7 PM 

December 20th, 2020 at 12 PM

The top four teams will compete in the New Years Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The winner from each respective bowl game will play for the national championship title on Monday, January 11th, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Currently, only two Pac-12 teams grace the committees list, but both USC and Oregon are far from the top four spots. Will we see these two teams climb the ranks in the coming weeks? Only time will tell. 

[READ: USC Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]

USC Alumni: Receivers Shine in Week 11 of the NFL

USC isn't called Wide-Receiver U for no reason. In week 11 of the NFL, former Trojans played exceptionally well on offense, with many storylines around the USC alumni.

AustinGrad

How Will USC Football Players Spend Thanksgiving?

Despite turkey day being just a few days from now, the USC Trojans will remain disciplined and isolated on campus.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Washington State Game Time Changed

Updated Game Details For The USC vs. WSU Game.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Breaking News: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Clay Helton confirmed this morning that one player within USC's football program tested positive for COVID-19.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Defense Forces Five Turnovers And Dominates Utah

The USC defense continued its strong play on Saturday when they forced five Utah turnovers en route to a 33-17 victory over the Utah Utes.

AustinGrad

Mondays With Mora: "Kedon Slovis Is A Concern For Me"

Mondays with Mora features ESPN and former CFB and NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Recruiting: Will Oregon Steal 2021 Commit Xamarion Gordon From USC?

Xamarion Gordon is a safety out of Warren High School (Calif.) he is committed to the USC Trojans for 2021.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

A win for USC would all but wrap up a Pac-12 South title.

BriAmaranthus

Where Was Markese Stepp During The Utah vs. USC Game?

The running back did not see play action on Saturday night.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Helton Gives An Injury Report Following Utah Game

Sunday Night Injury Report

Claudette Montana Pattison