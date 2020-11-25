USC Lands At No.18 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranks

The College Football Playoff Committee has spoken, and here are their first top 25 rankings for games played through November 21st, 2020.

#1. Alabama (7-0)

#2. Notre Dame (8-0)

#3. Clemson (7-1)

#4. Ohio State (4-0)

#5. Texas A & M (5-1)

#6. Florida (6-1)

#7. Cincinnati (8-0)

#8. Northwestern (5-0)

#9. Georgia (5-2)

#10. Miami (Fl.) (7-1)

#11. Oklahoma (6-2)

#12. Indiana (4-1)

#13. Iowa State (6-2)

#14. BYU (9-0)

#15. Oregon (3-0)

#16. Wisconsin (2-1)

#17. Texas (5-2)

#18. USC (3-0)

#19. North Carolina (6-2)

#20. Costal Carolina (8-0)

#21. Marshall (7-0)

#22. Auburn (5-2)

#23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

#24. Iowa (3-2)

#25. Tulsa (5-1)

As mentioned above, these are the first set of rankings that the college football playoff committee will release. The other ranking release days are:

December 1st, 2020 at 7 PM

December 8th, 2020 at 7 PM

December 15th, 2020 at 7 PM

December 20th, 2020 at 12 PM

The top four teams will compete in the New Years Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The winner from each respective bowl game will play for the national championship title on Monday, January 11th, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Currently, only two Pac-12 teams grace the committees list, but both USC and Oregon are far from the top four spots. Will we see these two teams climb the ranks in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

