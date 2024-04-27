USC Football: RB MarShawn Lloyd Drafted in Third Round By NFC North Powerhouse
Former USC Trojans redshirt junior running back MarShawn Lloyd has found his next football home.
The 5'9", 210-pound back was selected by the mighty Green Bay Packers with the No. 88 pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, as Day 2 rolls on in Detroit.
Lloyd transferred to the Trojans following a three-year run with the other USC, the South Carolina Gamecocks (he redshirted his freshman season in 2020). During his lone stint alongside Caleb Williams in Southern California, Lloyd appeared in 11 contests, starting two. He rushed for 820 yards on 116 attempts, averaging 7.1 yards per run, while logging nine touchdowns. He also notched 13 receptions for a total of 232 yards, averaging 17.8 yards per carry.
In terms of his ability to have an impact at the next level, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report writes that Lloyd's cutting ability is particularly impressive, and noted that he logged a 4.4-secon 40-yard dash. Schultz is a huge fan of his fit with Jordan Love on the Packers. Last year, Matt LaFleur's franchise reinvented itself when it finally elevated Love to the starting quarterback role, finishing with a 9-8 record and winning its wild card round matchup of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys 48-32, before falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers.
