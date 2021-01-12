Twitter Reacts To College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide, retain their No.1 CFB Playoff ranking after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship on Monday night. Twitter was booming during the ESPN special, and famous athletes like LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes took to social media to share their opinions on Bama's 52-24 victory.

2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Reactions

L.A. Lakers LeBron James "DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I’ve ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he’s good!"

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on DeVonta Smith "Lol they just need to put like everybody on him"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "We have a National Title Game and I’m here for it. Going to be a great one!"

Former USC DT & Current Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Sr. "Who going to be Saban Assistant coach next year that gets a head coaching job? Cause @CoachSark going out with a BANG"

USC Running Back Markese Stepp "Just to let y’all know both teams deserve to be in the playoffs. Alabama is just DIFFERENT and yall fail to understand that."

NFL Running Back Adrian Peterson "DeVonta Smith is built different"

NFL WR Dez Bryant on Jaylen Waddle returning to the field for the first time since fracturing his ankle, "Keep waddle out of the game... I know you love the game brotha but you not playing tonight is best for your future"

