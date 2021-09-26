Reactions to USC's Unexpected Loss to Oregon State

The USC Trojans suffered their first loss to the Oregon State Beavers at home since 1960 on Saturday night. The Men of Troy were favored to win the contest, but fell flat in the second half, struggling on both sides on the ball. As the third quarter came to a close, Trojan fans began exiting the Coliseum with pure frustration. Here are some reactions following the USC Trojans brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers on September 25.

Sports Illustrated Writer - Pat Forde

Former USC Quarterback Matt Leinart

Former USC Safety Su'a Cravens

Journalist Jon Wilner

Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson

*This article will be updated*

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube