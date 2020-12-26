Reactions To USC Landing Texas (S) Transfer Xavion Alford

The former four star recruit appeared in three games with the Longhorns this season.

The Trojans landed Texas transfer safety Xavion Alford on Friday, December 25th.

After being with the Texas Longhorns for one season, the former four-star recruit entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Alford saw limited play action as a freshman at Texas. Under defensive coordinator Chris Ash, the physical safety appeared in three games and had four total tackles one which came from special teams this season. Alford served as a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Longhorns in 2020.

Alford received a tremendous amount of support from Trojan family via Twitter following his announcement. "Welcome to the Trojan Family" and "Welcome Home" were common messages the defensive player received.

To add, Texas A & M safety Leon O'Neal Jr. showed Alford some love tweeting, "It's Time".

Alford's landing at USC wasn't necessarily a surprise as he was recruited by Todd Orlando and Craig Naviar at Texas.

Alford told 274 Sports, "Coach Naviar is someone who I have developed a relationship with since my sophomore of high school," Alford said. "I know how much he believes in me, so this was a no brainer." Alford went on to say, "USC had a great year in my eyes making it to the Pac-12 Championship...although they came up short, they played great and showed flashes of becoming a problem In college football. I’m glad I get to add to that problem."

