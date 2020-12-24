Former USC Offensive Lineman Breaks Down Three Plays From The Pac-12 Championship Game

Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown breaks down what USC did right vs. wrong in the Pac-12 Championship game.

One theme that stood out during the Pac-12 Championship was USC's offensive line being consistently beat out by Oregon's defense. Oregon showed up prepared. They were fast, athletic and physical, and made it difficult for the Trojans to make quick adjustments when needed.

AllTrojans reached out to former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown to analyze three plays from the Oregon game - specifically on what the offensive line did right vs. wrong.

During Brown's time at USC he was 6'5", 310 LBS and had 17 career starts appearing in 41 games. After five seasons with the Trojans, Brown went on to play in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.

Here is (OL) Chris Brown's breakdown of three plays from the Oregon vs. USC Pac-12 Championship game.

"Kedon had great protection and a lot of time to to find an open receiver, Oregon’s defense just covered it really well and made a good defensive play." (Brown)

"The offensive line did a good job giving Kedon [Slovis] enough time to make a throw. There was a line game that got away from the center and guard but it didn’t effect the play. Amon-Ra [St.Brown] is an amazing route runner and he was able to get the DB tripped up which left him wide open." (Brown)

"To me this looks like a straight gap run out of a bunch formation. Oregon ran a pretty simple run blitz, but we had enough guys to block it. When you only need a yard you just have to get bodies on bodies, not allow any penetration and let the back find a hole. The right guard doesn’t touch the three tech so the play didn’t have a chance." (Brown)

