Commitment Flip's Effect on USC's California Recruiting Pipeline

The USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class got a boost with the commitment flip of offensive tackle Drew Fielder from the Oregon Ducks to USC. Fielder had been committed to Oregon since February of 2026 but decided to flip and commit to the Trojans.

Drew Fielder on USC: "The Dream"

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Drew Fielder is now committed to the college right in his backyard in USC. Fielder is a 6-6, 280 pound offensive tackle out of Sevite High School in Anaheim, California. Servite is about 30 miles away from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of the Trojans.

Fielder is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class 2027 per 247Sports. Just weeks after Fielder had committed to Oregon, he received an offer from USC. In addition to living near USC, Fielder also has family connections there. He spoke about this to Greg Biggins of Rivals, calling USC his “dream.”

“Ever since I was a kid, USC was the dream for me. I’ve talked about it before, my dad went there and my grandfather and great uncle won a national championship as well. Not many players get to live out their dream but I do so I’m obviously very excited now,” Fielder said. “My visits were incredible. It felt like they went above and beyond with me on that first trip.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star OT Drew Fielder has flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC✌️



Read: https://t.co/NJ3KvzgqA0 pic.twitter.com/A8NOJRsoPj — Rivals (@Rivals) March 28, 2026

Fielder added that USC was the only school he would have flipped his commitment to. It sure looks like he will wind up with the Trojans eventually and follow in the footsteps of others in his family.

USC's Recruiting Classes

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has eight players in the 2027 recruiting class currently committed to them. Out of these eight, seven are from California. The Trojans are strengthening their grip on keeping elite recruits in their home state. That’s something they had struggled to do in recent years. On3 ranks the 2027 class No. 5 in the country.

While the Trojans' 2027 class is getting stronger, it still has work to do if it wants to be as good as the class of 2026 was. USC’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked as the best incoming class in the entire country with 35 commits. This was much needed for USC coach Lincoln Riley, who is now entering his fifth season in charge.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley’s recruiting classes had been in the 10-20 range with USC until landing the 2026 class. On the field, 2026 is a massive season for Riley. After four seasons, his overall record with USC is a solid 35-18. However, USC didn’t hire Riley just to be “solid.” He was hired to get USC back in competition for conference titles and national championships on a consistent basis. That hasn’t happened at USC since the days of coach Pete Carroll in the 2000’s.

USC has yet to make the College Football Playoff since the format was introduced in 2014. They have been close a couple times but haven’t got over the hump. The playoff is now 12-teams so if USC can win 10 games, they have a good chance to make it in 2026.