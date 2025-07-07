Reggie Bush, Drew Brees Address NFL Coaching Aspirations
After major success in the NFL, former teammates Drew Brees and USC Trojans' legend Reggie Bush have expressed interest in returning to the league – this time on the sidelines as coaches.
Brees and Bush were a legendary NFL quarterback running back duo for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2010. The pair helped the Saints earn the one and only Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2010. They were both inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to their NFL starts – Brees in 2000, and Bush in 2003.
Both have shared with multiple publications their interest in coaching and giving back to the game that built their career.
Most recently, Brees and Bush went on a talk show together and delivered answers that football fans are thrilled about.
However, Brees didn’t hesitate to make his concerns known about coaching in the NFL – something he would love to do, but is not an open invitation.
“I’d really like to be involved at the NFL level in some capacity,” Brees said to the Up & Adams show. “The coaching lifestyle is not, it’s not (easy).”
Prior to their talents paired together on the Saints, Bush and Brees thrived on their own at their respective schools. Bush was a Heisman Trophy winning running back for the Trojans alongside legendary quarterback Matt Leinart, and Brees played quarterback for the Purdue Boilermakers.
Brees led the Boilermakers to a 24-13 record, a Big Ten title and is the only Purdue quarterback to pass for over 3,000 yards in three separate seasons. He also led the NCAA in total offense in 2000.
In 2022, Brees served Purdue as an interim assistant coach. He told College GameDay that his position was special there and he was so excited to join the coaching staff at his alma mater.
"For me, this is an opportunity to represent my school, my university I love so much,” Brees said on College Gameday. “And to help with the transition to Coach Walters, which we're all extremely excited about."
Bush was an elite piece in the backfield for USC, known as one of the greatest to go through the Trojans’ program. The two-time Pac-10 player of the year led the Trojans’ to two national championships and finished his career with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns. Along with 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Bush expressed his desire to coach earlier this year – and said he would love to join the staff in South Central to help lead USC.
"One hundred percent." Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly."
"I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater. Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush continued.
What Bush made aware the most wasn’t the passion for coaching, it was who he would want to coach with: former teammate Brees.
“I would 100% want to coach with him.” Bush said on the Kay Adams Show . “If I played with him, why wouldn’t I coach with him?”