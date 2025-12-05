Running Back King Miller’s Rise Changes the Future of USC Trojans

USC Trojans running back King Miller entered the year as a walk-on freshman just hoping to see the field and instead finished it as one of USC’s most important offensive players. The Trojans relied on him heavily due to injuries across the running back room, and he responded with one of the most productive partial-season stretches in the conference.

Miller started seven games and rushed for 874 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.67 yards per carry. Those marks ranked seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yards, sixth in yards per carry, and tied for twelfth in rushing touchdowns. He also logged the tenth-most rushing attempts in the conference with 131 carries despite not becoming the primary back until midseason.

That level of efficiency has sparked a growing question within the program and the fan base: What could Miller do with a full 12-game workload as USC’s feature back?

A Walk-On Who Became a Reliable Force

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC needed stability in its run game to survive the grind of the Big Ten schedule. Miller became one of the few constants on an offense that battled attrition nearly every week.

His latest showcase came against UCLA, where he delivered 124 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. It was his fourth 100-yard performance of the year and another example of how USC’s offense transforms once he establishes rhythm. When Miller starts stringing together chunk gains, the passing game opens, the tempo increases, and the Trojans play on the front foot.

His rise began in October during USC’s win over Michigan. Miller entered that matchup as the third running back but was forced into action when Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders suffered injuries. He responded by rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in front of a national audience. That performance set the tone for the remainder of the season.

And although Jordan and Sanders were never able to return, Miller didn’t simply inherit the role. He maximized it. He became the most productive and reliable option in the backfield because he turned every extended opportunity into proof he belonged on the field.

Why Miller’s Rise Matters for USC’s Future

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Next season, he will headline a backfield that could quietly become one of the deeper groups in the Big Ten. USC expects the return of Waymond Jordan, and sophomores Harry Dalton and Riley Wormley will continue to develop. The 2026 recruiting class adds four-star backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux, giving the Trojans a promising mix of experience and young talent.

With improved health, the program could enter next season with multiple playable backs and a more durable rotation, but Miller remains positioned to lead the group based on his production and consistency.

The beauty of Miller's rise is that he had more than clearly earned himself a scholarship. A feat that means the world to a California native who entered the season just glad to make the roster for his childhood favorite college football team. King Miller didn’t arrive as “the guy.” But he’s leaving this season as exactly that and USC’s future looks far more promising because of it.