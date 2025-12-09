SI

Jim Harbaugh Compares Chargers' Win Over Eagles to Two Milestone Life Moments

Harbaugh said Los Angeles's win was “in the conversation” with two of his most joyous life moments.

Tim Capurso

Harbaugh's Chargers prevailed over the Eagles in overtime on Monday.
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
One thing is for sure: there's only one Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, reveling in the Chargers' 22-19 victory over the Eagles in overtime, put the joys and thrills of the triumph “in the conversation” with two milestone life moments.

“Oh, been a lot of teams. And this is definitely—I don't know, maybe the best feeling,” Harbaugh said when asked if he'd ever been a part of a game like this one. “Just a wonderful, wonderful feeling of winning and thrill of victory. It's certainly in the discussion—I put it in the discussion [with] the birth of my seven children, my marriage. In the conversation! In the conversation.”

“Just joyful. Joyous. And the bibilical definition is just overflowing with joy. Just all the great things that our team did, our players did...”

Hopefully Harbaugh doesn't get into trouble with the ones he loves for making this comparison. In all seriousness, he had plenty of reasons to be in a joyful mood, given the postseason implications of Monday night's thrilling victory, which was secured after kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a 54-yard field goal to give Los Angeles an overtime lead they would not relinquish.

What Chargers' win over Eagles meant for playoff odds

With a loss to the Eagles, the Chargers' playoff odds would have dropped to 54%. With the victory, the club's playoff chances improved to 77%. Heading into Week 15, the Chargers (9-4) are situated in the first wild-card spot in the AFC, ahead of the Bills, over whom they own the tiebreaker based on winning percentage in conference games.

But a tough schedule awaits.

Chargers' remaining schedule

Week

Away Team

Home Team

Date and Time

15

Chargers

Chiefs

Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m. ET

16

Chargers

Cowboys

Dec. 21, 1:00 p.m. ET

17

Texans

Chargers

TBD (Flex Game)

18

Chargers

Broncos

TBD (Flex Game)

