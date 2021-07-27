Report Predicts if USC Will Return to Pac-12 Championship in 2021

These two teams are poised for a rematch in 2021.

The 2021 college football season is right around the corner, and preseason predictions are in full swing.

According to the Pac-12, a vote of 40 media members who cover the league, predict that the Oregon Ducks will win-it-all this season. The preseason poll also predicts that Oregon will face the USC Trojans once again in the Pac-12 title game.

The top three preseason favorites for the North division are Oregon, Washington, and Cal. The top three preseason favorites for the South division are USC, Utah and Arizona State.

Last season, USC hosted the Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the annual Pac-12 Championship Game. Mario Cristobal's team defeated the Trojans on their home turf 31-24. USC finished in the AP Top 25 poll with a No. 21 ranking, while Oregon finished unranked.

The Trojans were originally set to play the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, Washington withdrew from the competition due to COVID-19 issues. The Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

“We cannot play and we cannot practice,” Lake said in a press conference after the news broke. “We have not practiced since last Wednesday, our offensive line is completely unavailable until the following week. There is no way we could wait at all. We cannot play football. We couldn’t play football last week, and we cannot play football this week.”

The 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The game will be broadcast LIVE on ABC network.

