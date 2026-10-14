Running Back King Miller Makes Feelings Clear on USC's Rushing Potential

Through seven games, redshirt sophomore running back King Miller has emerged as the No. 19 USC Trojans’ lead rusher – 114 carries (No. 8 in the nation) for 595 yards (No. 15) and four touchdowns. In a pivotal game at Penn State (Oct. 10), the Trojans relied on the run to wrap up the game. Miller rushed for 102 yards and a score on 19 carries, marking his third 100-plus-yard game of the season.

Following practice on Oct. 13, Miller shared on how the running game can improve, what it means for the team to rely on him to close out games, how he’ll be recovering during the bye week and the impact true freshman Vlad Dyakonov has on the offensive line.

Relying on the Run to Seal the Win

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering halftime of the Penn State game, USC’s offense only had 36 rushing yards. Then in the second half, USC relied heavily on the run, going for 92 yards – 129 rushing yards total.

“Honestly, I think it was just staying, just going with the game plan. I mean, obviously you love to have the ball in your hand, especially just for this team feeling like the confidence [they have ] in you to go out there, especially in that type of environment,” Miller said about his role in closing out the game. “So, I mean, for them to call my number to get in that end zone, I think it was just thanks to the team.”

One of Miller’s key plays was a 13-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans a 23-20 lead in the third quarter.

“I think I just take everything in. I mean, you only do this thing once,” Miller said about playing in the White Out environment. “I mean, every moment I get to play another game and this cardinal and gold is a special one to me. So, every moment is special to me.”

How the USC Trojans’ Run Game Can Improve

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, if you just take a look at our backfield. I mean, we got great guys in this room,” Miller said. “We got a great O-line setup. I think we just, the world hasn't seen nothing yet from this room. I think we're just continuing to improve on it so far.”

Through seven games, USC’s offense has a total of 246 rushes for 1,066 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. They are averaging 4.3 yards per play (No. 62), 35.1 rushes per game (No. 74) and 152.3 rushes per game (No. 62).

Senior Waymond Jordan originally started off as the lead rusher but has taken a backseat since Miller got the hot hand. Whenever the senior is subbed in, fans and coaches can expect a tough run that moves the chains. Heading into the bye week, Jordan has 63 carries for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshmen backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux saw some action in the first two games of the season, but their roles have shrunk as the season went on. In six appearances, the bruiser Alston has 17 carries for 92 yards and a score. Redeaux has four carries for 32 yards, six returns for 108 yards and a touchdown in two appearances.

Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley has seen more work as a receiving back, along with plays that utilize his blazing speed. So far, he has 13 carries for 71 yards, nine receptions for 78 and three total touchdowns.

Recovery and Goals During the Bye Week

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton (3) attempts to tackle Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) during the fourth quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like a majority of the players, Miller’s go-to source of recovery in the Bloom Football Performance Center is the red light therapy machines.

“I think the most I use in this facility is definitely the red light. I think that, especially for my new body, I'd like to sit there a couple 45 minutes,” Miller said. “I like to sit in there, get my body rejuvenated. I think I use that thing probably at least three times a week. So, it's lovely to have that thing in here.”

“For me, I think I use it like right after practice, type of thing,” Miller said about the effects of the red light therapy. “So, kind of feel those effects after. Then the next morning I do.”

“Just getting ready to play again,” Miller said about his goals for the bye week. “I think, you have six, well seven, great games in this league. So, I mean just rejuvenating the body, making sure we're staying healthy, using this great facility we have, using everything we have to get ready for this next week.”

“I think we have a great balance. I mean, every time we step on that field, it's definitely competitive. When we in that weight room, it's competitive. We going at it,” Miller said about balancing game-week intensity with rest and recovery. “So, I mean, but when it's time, we got a lot, a little more downtime. We got more time for the academics to get ready for that. To get our bodies ready to go. So, I think we got a great balance going on.”

“I just I just go with the flow to be honest. I mean, I watch games that come on all the time. I think I am a football junkie,” Miller said when asked if he takes a break from watching football during his downtime. “So whatever's on my TV, whatever is Thursday Night Football. Saturday nights, I'm always in there watching something.”

Vlad Dyakonov’s Impact on the Offensive Line

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion fans cheer as Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest stories coming out of the Penn State game is the true freshman Vlad Dyakonov. The four-star recruit became a starter minutes before kickoff due to veteran left tackle Elijah Paige’s injury (back). Redshirt sophomore Kaylon Miller, who had been splitting reps with Hayden Treter, also got to start the full game due to Treter’s injury.

“I mean, [Vlad’s] been building confidence here for since he's gotten here. I mean, he's one of the coolest guys to be around,” Miller said about the freshman tackle. “On the field, off the field, I have confidence in that kid. So, he went out there, had a great game, and proud of that kid.”

Despite the young talent on the line, the Trojans offense only accounted for two of three penalties and allowed one sack while racking up a total of 430 yards.

“I mean, he's hilarious. I don't know if you guys know who Rod Wave is, but he's a big fan of him. We bond over him a lot. So, it's great to have a guy like him in this room.”

How King Miller’s Football-Watching Habits Changed

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands the ball off to running back King Miller (8) against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Oh, definitely. I think it depends on the position as well. I mean, I'm starting to see a whole lot of different things I never seen before I got to college,” Miller said about how watching football has changed since playing at the collegiate level. “So I mean, it definitely depends on the player, what your tendencies are. You might see that coverage be like, ‘Oh, he might be blitzing at that time.’”

“College level, I think I like to watch everything. I mean, you have such a dynamic world in college football. But I think overall in the NFL, I kind of watch right now...I try to balance my game out with a lot of different players. So, a lot of people, I like to watch Le'Veon Bell, but I also like to balance it out with a lot of Derrick Henry. Anything that I could put into my game, I try to add it to it. So, all those balances I try to add.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.