The Victory Bell will be staying with the USC Trojans for the third consecutive year. The No. 15 Trojans defeated the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 45-10 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, dominating their rivals from start to finish.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney’s first appearance in the Crosstown Rivalry was not kind to the former James Madison coach. While it’s true that Chesney has done a remarkable job turning around a once-struggling Bruins football program, this was not the performance the UCLA faithful were hoping for against their biggest rival. Here’s what Chesney had to say after the Bruins' loss to the Trojans on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

How USC Trojans Hurt UCLA Bruins

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They committed to running the football. I think first, what did we say? You just got to keep believing and then get back to your technique, like trust your training. Ultimately, when you watch inside, there are just some things that were happening; they were really good, they were really hip-to-hip in their double teams, and they were moving us off the ball, and ultimately it was to go back and trust that training,” Chesney said.

“I think that’s ultimately what they committed to is the ability to keep the ball on the ground; they did a really nice job of pre-snap reads and understanding the numbers game and putting the ball where we weren’t,” Chesney continued.

If Slow Start Rattled Bruins

“I don’t know if it necessarily rattled them; I think that there were things that we had to ultimately try to tighten up, and we were just not able to do that for whatever reason again. Ultimately for us, being down 14 is never ideal, but then coming back getting a field goal and feeling like you have a shot if you get a stop, just can’t turn it over,” Chesney said.

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“I think it was just a lot of unfortunate things that occurred, and again, hats off to them; they played a really physical, best brand of football up to this point this year,” Chesney added.

What Win Over Bruins Means For Trojans

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hand with Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' Crosstown Rivalry win over the Bruins was headlined by the phenomenal performance of their leading running back, Waymond Jordan. Since the Trojans' 30-18 upset win over the then No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans' leading back has taken a major leap forward, and it was on full display in USC’s rivalry win over the Bruins.

Jordan led the Trojans on the ground, finishing with 19 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the rivalry win over the Bruins. The Trojans' freshmen also stood out, including tight end Mark Bowman, who led USC with four receptions for 62 yards.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hands with UCLA Bruins linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win, the Trojans finish their fifth regular season under coach Lincoln Riley at 9-3 overall, and despite three losses, USC is still alive for an at-large bid at the CFP for the first time in program history.

As for the Bruins, the loss to the Trojans at the time seemed like the beginning of the end of UCLA's hopes at the Big Ten championship and CFP. However, after the No. 24 Washington Huskies stunning 33-27 double-overtime win over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, Chesney's squad will play the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5.

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