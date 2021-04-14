Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater 'Haven’t Talked' Since Carolina Trade

The Carolina Panthers have yet to name their starting quarterback just yet, but it's assumed that former USC QB Sam Darnold will become QB1 this fall replacing 2020 QB Teddy Bridgewater.

According to NBCSports, Bridgewater has received permission to seek a trade. While there are no guarantees that these two players would be teammates come August, Darnold made it very clear during a press conference with Carolina that he has nothing but respect for Bridgewater.

“I’ve always admired Teddy,” said Darnold. “Being with him in New York, we became close friends there. We would talk every now and then. I haven’t talked to him since the trade went down, but I’m looking forward to that interaction and I’m looking forward to competing with him.”

The QB pair were once teammates back in 2018 with the Jets, until New York traded Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints.

If the Panthers indeed decide to trade Bridgewater, "the Panthers would still owe [him] $10 million in the event of a trade, but they could push $5 million of that into 2022 if they deal him after June 1. [per Spotrac]

Last season Bridgewater had 340 completions on 492 attempts, 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In contrast, Darnold finished the year with 217 completions on 364 attempts, 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

